Police make arrests
Lyle Schwartz, 30, of the 400 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:25 a.m. Oct. 2 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging him with fraud, a Level 6 felony.
Desmond Holliday, 19, of the 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Oct. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kenneth Uetrecht, 48, of the 100 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 5:12 a.m. Oct. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry Oberlin, 33, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Oct. 5 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dennis Thompson, no age available, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 5 by Butler Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with operating a vehicle having never received a valid license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
Steuben County
Bryan W. Frost, 25, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
