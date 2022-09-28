Butler firefighters gain new life-saving tool

BUTLER — Butler firefighters now have a new life-saving tool at their fingertips.
Earlier this year, thanks to a generous donation from the Therma-Tru Corp. and under supervision from Parkview Health, firefighters trained with and now have their own third generation of the Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System — LUCAS 3 for short — device with which to perform CPR.
Firefighter Jason Giszewski, who also is a full-time firefighter with the Southwest Fire District of Allen County that also has the LUCAS device, connected Butler firefighters with a representative of Stryker Medical, a North American distributor of the equipment.
That led to a demonstration period of several months, Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz explained. It is the first department in DeKalb County with this new tool.
Using a robust, more life-like CPR dummy, Butler firefighters went through training on the device under guidance from Parkview Health and the doctor that oversees EMS programs throughout northeast Indiana, Shultz said.
When emergency responders arrive at a scene with a person not breathing, they must perform CPR for a period of up to 45 minutes — by northeast Indiana medical protocol — including hands-on chest compressions.
During a pause, the flat piece of the LUCAS device is placed under the patient, near the armpits, and a second piece connects over the chest, forming a rounded triangle.
Settings allow responders to adjust the height of the piece that performs chest compressions.
“It does compressions just like if you’re doing hand,” Shultz explained. “The difference is it does the same compression every time, the same movement every time.”
The device can be paused to allow medics to evaluate the patient, administer medications, defibrillate or continue CPR, either by hand or with the device. “You don’t have to reset it. Once it’s set, it’s set,” he said.
“This device is not a cure-all for CPR,” Shultz said. “There are absolute limitations, but it’s there if we need it.” The fire chief said the device can’t be used on very small, obese or pregnant individuals or patients with traumatic injuries, for example.
The device cost about $14,000, Shultz said. The LUCAS device was developed at Lund University in Sweden, with clinical trials conducted in 2000. The third generation of the LUCAS device became commercially available in 2016.
“Therma-Tru has greatly supported us on many different things, but this is something where they’re really giving back to the community,” Shultz said. “It’s a tool that we don’t want to use, but we have it if we need it.”
