WATERLOO — S.R. 427 in northern DeKalb County will be closed starting next week, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Crews will be replacing drainage pipes under S.R. 427 in various locations between Waterloo and Hamilton.
Work is scheduled to begin on or after Monday, April 12, and will last for approximately two weeks. Work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, motorists should use the posted detour of S.R. 1 and U.S. 6, INDOT said.
INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
Motorists in Northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time via:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast;
• Twitter: @INDOTNortheast;
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org; and
• the INDOT mobile app available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android devices.
