BUTLER — With the help of some generous donations, the Stuttering Foundation has donated a new DVD, entitled Kids Who Stutter: Parents Speak, to public libraries across the country.
In this 16-minute DVD, available at the Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, parents and speech-language experts talk about how to promote easier talking as they interact with their children. The professionals offer simple tips that parents can follow easily.
The DVD features some of the world’s leading therapists with children who stutter: Lisa A Scott, Ph.D. of the Florida State University’s School of Communication Science and Disorders; Ellen Kelly, Ph.D., of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; speech-language consultants Frances Cook, MBE, MSc, Willie Botterill, MSc, and Elaine Kelman, MSc., from the Michael Palin Centre for Stammering Children in London.
“This is an important tool for families and teachers of children who stutter,” added Jane Fraser, president of the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation. “Our latest DVD is designed to give parents and teachers the tools they need to play a vital role in the process of helping children who stutter.”
For more information, write to: Stuttering Foundation, P.O. Box 11749; Memphis, TN 38111-0749, call 800-992-9392, or visit stutteringhelp.org.
