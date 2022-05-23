Two memorial services are planned this weekend.
The first service will take place at noon Sunday in Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe.
Dr. Tyler Johnson, a Parkview emergency room physician, will be the featured speaker. He recently received the Republican nomination for the Indiana Senate in District 14.
In case of inclement weather, the program will take place at Coburn Corners Church of Christ at the corner of S.R. 101 and C.R. 64.
The second service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday in Butler Cemetery, 7520 C.R. 28. The American Legion Post 202 will provide a military salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.