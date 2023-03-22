Eastside FFA students compete at district contest

BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Friday, 20 Eastside FFA members poured their hearts into 19 different contests ranging from demonstrations and speeches to talent, scrapbooking and the exhibit.
This year’s contests were held at Prairie Heights High School. “We are incredibly proud of all those members who competed and the growth they showed over the last two months as they prepared for contests,” Eastside FFA adviser Lauren Jacobs said.
Results of that evening are as follows:
Chapter ranking: 5th of 17 schools
Persuasive Essay: 1st place, Hailey Mack
Exhibit: 2nd place, Elijah Hankey, Jonathan Prosser and Osric Wolfe.
Horticulture Demonstration: 2nd place, Addison Jehl and Stella Dickerhoff.
Traditional Scrapbook: 2nd place. Grace Kreischer, Paige Kreischer, Emma Brown, Sydnee Kessler, Lily Kreischer, Kiersten Haynes and Avery Wilson.
Discovery Creed Speaking: 2nd place, Adalyn Rose.
Discovery Quiz Bowl: 2nd place, Olivia Lehrman, Nolan Davis, Keaton Brown and Aiden Jehl.
Animal Science Demonstration: 3rd place, Emma Brown.
Multimedia Scrapbook: 3rd place, Addison Jehl.
Discovery Food Science: 3rd place, Caleb and Josiah Perkins.
Plant and Soil Science Demonstration: 4th place, Jonathan Prosser.
Talent: 4th place, Hailey Mack.
Discovery Animal Science Demonstration: 4th place, Josiah Perkins.
Freshman Creed: Kileen Shaffer.
Employability Skills: Jonathan Prosser.
Extemporaneous Public Speaking: Osric Wolfe.
Food Science Demonstration: Kileen Shaffer and Addisyn Shull.
Natural Resources Demonstration: Aiden Jehl and Kain Carter.
Prepared Public Speaking: Osric Wolfe.
Quiz Bowl: Sydnee Kessler, Paige Kreischer and Kileen Shaffer.
