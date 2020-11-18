BUTLER — DeKalb County Eastern Schools will shift to remote learning Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19, because of employee shortages and an overall increase in recent quarantines, the school district said Thursday.
“We will resume normal in-school operations on Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break. If you are tested or become quarantined for COVID-19 over this time period, please contact your school’s nurse immediately and prior to returning to school Nov. 30,” Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said.
The change marks the first time this school year that DeKalb Eastern has suspended in-person classes.
On the same day a junior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced on its mobile app late Tuesday that a sophomore also has tested positive.
"There has been a confirmed COVID case within Eastside's sophomore class," the statement said. "Parents of the 14 students affected have been contacted. If you have not received a call from the school, then your child does not need to self-quarantine."
At Monday's DeKalb Eastern school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens said 72 students and 12 employees at the district’s three schools were in quarantine status due to exposure to someone infected with COVID-19.
Stephens said 90% to 95% of those in quarantine were exposed to the coronavirus outside of school settings.
