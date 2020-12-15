BUTLER — A new fire truck, combining the functions of an engine and rescue unit, could be on the way for the Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Department.
Monday, the fire territory’s advisory board — comprised of Mayor Mike Hartman, City Council members Eric Johnson and Gale Ryan and Wilmington Township Advisory Board member Dave Capp — gave approval for the new truck at a total price of $846,862. That price includes a larger engine, transmission and eight-year warranty. Wilmington Township Trustee Heather Bledsoe was not present.
Butler’s Board of Works must give its approval before the purchase can go forward.
The truck will combine functions of Engine 33, a 1999 Pierce Saber, and Rescue 31, a 1997 Chevrolet.
It will be built by Rosenbauer America. The new truck will have a 1,250-gallons-per-minute Hale pump and a 1,000-gallon water tank. The truck will have two computerized, side-mount pump panels.
It will take over a year to build and deliver the new truck.
Rosenbauer also manufactured the department’s 2014 quint fire truck.
As part of the bid, the fire board approved a 500-horsepower Cummins X12 motor and an Allison 4000 transmission, instead of a 450-hp Cummins L9 motor. The extended warranty covers eight years. The larger motor, transmission and extended warranty added $33,442 to the total price.
Assistant Fire Chief Jimmie Eck and Firefighter Adam Wies, who are members of the department’s truck committee, both favored the extended warranty.
Wies, who works for East Allen County Schools, said the school district rarely has to pay for bus repairs, largely because of the extended warranties on the engines.
Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said he also consulted with surrounding departments who have made recent purchases and wants to avoid some of the issues they have faced.
“We’re happy with what we have, but we’re trying to avoid a cost down the road,” Shultz said. “I realize it’s a large cost, but the body on the quint and the body on the engine we’re looking at, they’re lifetime warranties.
“I’m hoping by the time we get around to replacing them, if we’ve done our jobs right, maybe then, we will see our cost savings by re-chassising the body.”
“My feelings are if you go with the bigger engine, that’s less stress on all of the components,” Capp said. “To me, going with the bigger engine and transmission is probably a good thing to do.
“This truck will be here when a lot of us are going to be dead and gone and they’re still going to be using it.”
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck noted the fire territory almost has enough money to purchase the new truck without financing. Instead, Eck said she prefers taking out a short-term loan to avoid depleting all of the funds should an emergency arise.
By paying for the chassis early, the fire territory will save more than $12,000 on the total cost.
Capp made a motion to approve the larger engine. Ryan made a motion to approve the extended warranty. Johnson made a motion to purchase the truck. All three motions were approved by 3-0 votes.
In other business, Shultz said the department now has five paid, part-time firefighters who are at the station during daytime hours. Interviews of additional candidates will take place after Jan. 1.
“We’re trying to get it where we’re running two firefighters a day, six days a week, and we’re getting pretty close to that,” he said. Many of the part-time firefighters are paid, career firefighters with other departments.
The part-time firefighters have tasks to perform when not responding to calls, Shultz said. Recently, they replaced a set of flashing lights on Engine 32, saving the department maybe $600 that a specialty service agency would charge.
The paid firefighters spray the equipment after every call, and they spray the entire station several times during the week.
“It’s working out pretty good,” Shultz continued. “On the days we have two guys here during the daytime, if we have a medical assist call, they’re out the door.”
