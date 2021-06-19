BUTLER — Colben Steury was pretty sure his baseball career was over at age 16.
Instead, he’ll be on the field when EastsideHigh School plays for a state championship Monday night in Indianapolis.
On Jan. 17, 2019, Steury and a high school friend were returning home from an indoor soccer tournament and a bite to eat in Auburn.
“We knew the roads were a little icy, but they weren’t bad at all,” he said. “We were driving home on S.R. 8. We kind of slid off the right side of the road and overcorrected. When we went off the left side of the road, we rolled.”
According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department crash report, Steury’s 2003 Dodge Ram pickup went into the north ditch, became airborne over three separate driveways, overturned and rolled. It struck a tree and came to rest upright.
Both Steury and his passenger, Nicolas Blair, were wearing their seat belts. Blair suffered head lacerations. Steury’s injuries were a different story.
“We both blacked out,” Steury said. “I remember waking up in the snow, getting out of the truck. It was about 6-7 inches of snow, and I had to lie there because it was midnight, 12:30, and no one was around.
“My buddy, Nic, ran to the neighbor’s house to go get help,” Steury said. A passerby called police and wrapped the boys in blankets until help could arrive.
“I knew right when I woke up that my leg was broken. It was dangling,” Steury said. He remembers lifting his leg; his heel was touching his thigh.
Both bones in his left leg were broken. He had a laceration to his right tricep, a sprained right ankle and a pulmonary contusion.
“I was coughing up blood, and that was just freaking me out,” Steury remembers. “That didn’t help with our panicking.
“My mom got there, and I remember telling her, ‘I’m sorry. I love you,’ and that I was done with baseball.
“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play baseball again because of my leg being broken like it was and because everything was hurting,” Steury said.
He remembers an ambulance ride to the hospital and waiting — pumped full of pain medication — for the surgeon to arrive at 6 a.m.
Steury’s left leg now has nine screws and a 9-inch plate. The plate stabilized the tibia, while the fibula was allowed to heal on its own.
He remained at the hospital for a couple of days after the accident, but he only wanted to return home.
Steury was in a wheelchair for about two months until switching to crutches in May of that year, but his road to recovery still had a few obstacles to overcome.
“I had abrasions from the cast on my leg, and they got infected,” he said. “(Doctors) didn’t want it to get into my fibula, which wasn’t healing at that point from my Vitamin D being too low from being cooped up so long.
“They didn’t want it to turn into a bone infection, so they went in and cleaned everything out,” Steury explained. “That put me back on crutches. I was able to get everything healed up to the point where I could walk.”
By the fall of 2019, he had recovered enough to be the goalkeeper for Eastside’s soccer team.
“It was weird. I couldn’t run at all,” Steury said. “I couldn’t move my toes at all, but I was able to brace it enough to where I could play goalie.”
“It was really rough, because I didn’t think I was going to be able to do anything with my life,” he said. “That’s all I know: sports and hunting. Without being able to do all that stuff, I just kind of felt useless.
“I was probably in one of my darkest places then,” he said. “I was so beat down because I wasn’t able to play sports at the capability I knew I could.
“That just fueled my fire to work and work and work to be where I’m at today, get out of my wheelchair, get off my crutches just as fast as I could.”
After soccer season, three more repairs loomed: a tendon transfer and two releases on tendons in his feet, because his toes began to contract.
“I still can’t really move them right now,” Steury said. His last surgery occurred in November 2019.
While he wasn’t able to play baseball in his sophomore year, he wanted to be part of the team, showing up to every practice and every game.
Steury never lost his fire to get back on the field — to the point where he even took ground balls while on crutches.
“(Coach Aaron) Willard hated it, but it was going to happen, I was so bored,” Steury said. “He was a nervous wreck when I was out there.”
By the end of the season, he had recovered to the point where he was able to pitch some in workouts.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came along and wiped out the 2020 season.
“That gave me the extra oomph to get over that hump and get back on the field again,” he said.
This season, Steury has played second base, shortstop and taken a few turns on the mound for the Blazers.
Blair, who graduated with Steury in May, recently signed to run track at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Steury received interest from area schools about playing college baseball, but he has a new focus: nursing. His mother, Nicole, is a nurse, and Steury has completed most of his pre-nursing classes.
“I always knew I wanted to be into the medical field,” Steury said. “Ever since my actual experience in the hospital, that just put me where I knew I wanted to be in the medical field.”
He will continue his education at Ivy Tech, with goals of becoming an Emergency Medical Technician and earning paramedic certification so he can work on an ambulance “just like the people who rescued me.” A long-term goal is to become a flight nurse and work with a helicopter crew.
“It really opened my eyes when I had to learn how to walk again,” Steury said. “I feel like a lot of people take simple stuff like walking or running for granted.
“Now that I’ve been in both places, that ability is the most freeing thing I’ve ever experienced, being able to walk again and able to do my own thing and not having to be taken care of every minute of the day,” he said.
“Being able to be on the field again is one of the greatest gifts God has given me, being able to do what I want to do every day.”
