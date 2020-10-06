These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Sept. 24-Oct. 1. The amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed. Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket. Heru K. Amunra, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Clayton A. Baker, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC). Leah F. Barnes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD). Guadalupe Benavides Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB). Hannah G. Bercot, Butler, speeding, $165 (GPD). Isaiah P. Bledsoe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Danielle R. Bowker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC). Lois I. Boyster, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC). Alexander L. Cartwright, Angola, no insurance, $235 (DC); no motorcycle endorsement, $160 (DC). Jose A. Lopez Cervantes, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (AUB). John E. Conley, Waterloo, violation of load limitations, $815.50 (ISP). Clayton P. Conrad, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC). Karla K. Cox, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC). Sonja L. Creager, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC). Tyler S. Dangler, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB). Kodi J. Davenport, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC). Michael W. Dudley, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC). Maria R. Ramires-Ferreyro, Angola, learner permit violation, $160 (AUB). Terri B. Funk, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB). Johannes L. Geeraedts III, Butler, no operator’s license, $150 (DC). Alberto Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC). Kimberly A. Griffiths, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC). Braden S. Groves, Fort Wayne, violation of load limitations, $660.50 (ISP). Emilie M. Grow, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC). Anthony C. Hale, Kendallville, false or fictitious plates, $150 (BPD). Jeremy M. Hamrick, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Blake K. Hastings, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC). Gabriel W. Hefty, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD). Ashlie N. Hemphill, New Paris, speeding, $171 (AUB). Darby E. Hinton, Greenwood, speeding, $171 (AUB). Faith K. Hodges, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (AUB). Anna M. Horton, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (ISP). Ryan P. Hull, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB). Kyler J. Keplinger, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC). Zachariah A. Kiser, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB). James T. Lingo, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (ISP); speeding, $171 (WPD). Cynthia D. Lynch, West Lafayette, speeding, $165 (AUB). William E. Miller, Auburn, passing on the right, $171 (DC). Emily M. Minks, Kendallville, speeding, $173 (AUB). Cleavon L. Pearson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Daniel A. Rangel, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC). Joseph B. Reef, Albion, speeding, $150 (DC). Timothy L. Rinehold, Waterloo, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspections, $235 (ISP). Mervin Schmucker Jr., New Haven, speeding, $150 (BPD). Alissa A. Schott, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB). Michelle L. Secrest, Hudson, speeding, $171 (AUB). Rachel L. Shultz, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB). Bozwell R. Smith, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC); operating vehicle without license or permit, $150 (DC). Haleigh L. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC). John G. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP). Amanda L. Snyder, Auburn, failure to register, $150 (ISP). Michael J. Snyder, New Haven, speeding, $171 (AUB). Michael A. Stump, Leesburg, speeding, $171 (WPD). Brittany M. Thigpen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB). Mary E. Tkacz, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB). Joseph E. Weaver, Shipshewana, speeding, $171 (AUB). Lindsey M. Webster, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $260 (DC). Dominic D. Weicht, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC). Mason D. Wengert, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AUB). Lance A. Winn, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB). Niekshia R. Young, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (ISP). Carmen D. Castaneda-Zamormo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC). Kaylee M. Zehr, St. Joe, speeding, $150 (DC). (BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
