BUTLER — Eastside will be represented by freshman Karly Kauffman and sophomore Chloe Buss at Saturday's cross country regional at West Noble High School.
Races begin at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., bringing together runners from the West Noble and Fort Wayne Northrop sectionals.
Kauffman, a freshman, finished 16th overall in the girls' race at West Noble, posting a time of 21:50. Buss finished 36th, earning one of the last individual qualifying spots with a time of 23:29.
They will be competing for spots in next Saturday's New Haven Semi-State, to take place at Huntington University.
