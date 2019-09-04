BUTLER — The second annual Butler Day of Service will take place Tuesday, Oct. 22.
“This is a day set aside to help make Butler a better place to live by providing winterization-type services such as yard work, painting, minor repairs as well as window cleaning,” said City Council member Jerry Eldridge, R-District 1, an organizer of the event.
Butler Day of Service will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date is Tuesday, Oct. 29.
“Last year, we were able to provide these services to about 10 homes in the city,” Eldridge wrote in an email. “It was my privilege to visit with some of the homeowners after the work had been completed, and all of them expressed their appreciation for all the time and work done on their behalf.
“The weather cooperated and allowed for all the projects to be completed as desired thanks to the great turnout of all those who voluntarily participated. It was a huge success!”
Eldridge said volunteers and projects are being sought for this year’s event. For forms, to volunteer or to request a project, contact Eldridge by email at district1@butler.in.us. He is asking that volunteers and project requests be submitted no later than Oct. 8 in order to prepare for the event.
Donations of paint, brushes, supplies and lunch are welcome, he added.
One project is for a Bronze Star Vietnam veteran who moved to Butler from Boston, Massachusetts a year ago. In his email, Eldridge said this project would include painting and repairs to the front porch and minor yard work. The veteran has some ongoing health issues.
