Blood drive is Aug. 14
BUTLER — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway.
Visit the Facebook page
The Butler Bulletin has a Facebook page that includes stories and photos from the print edition, as well as news and notes from around the Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville communities.
Helping Hands Ministry open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Sign up to receive emergency alerts
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Central Communications Center offers a way for the public to receive emergency alerts according to a new handout, powered by Hyper-Reach.
By signing up, users will receive alerts for floods, fires, severe weather, public health alerts, criminal activity, lost or missing persons and more.
To sign up, the public can go to hyper-reach.com/ indekalbsignup.html, call 412-0001, text “alert” to 412-0001 or send information to DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security, attention Hyper-Reach Enrollment, at 3399 C.R. 34, Auburn, IN 46706.
Forms are available at the City of Butler Thompson Block Building, 215 S. Broadway.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
AUBURN — An Alzheimer’s Association support group meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups around the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers.
Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items.
The deadline to submit items is noon Friday.
Items can be emailed to jjones@kpcmedia.com or by calling 925-2611, ext. 2547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.