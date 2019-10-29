Police make arrests
Travis Viecelli, 32, of the 600 block of Independence Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. Oct. 14 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Kaitlin Dove, 24, of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, was arrested at 11:14 a.m. Oct. 17 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Gloria Carper, 44, of the 4900 block of C.R. 48, Auburn, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Oct. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Todd Johnson, 40, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:51 a.m. Oct. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Jose A. Gallegos Jr., 32, of the 300 block of West Green Street, Butler, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 20 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Patrick N. Dull, 55, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Oct. 20 by Butler Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels and for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Backing vehicles collide in Butler
BUTLER — Vehicles backing from parking spaces on opposite sides of High Street collided around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 17, Butler Police reported.
Daniel Brown, 69, of the 3200 block of C.R. 63, Butler, driving a 2018 Ford Escape and Karren A. Roulston, 73, of the 200 block of High Street, driving a 2004 Ford Taurus, collided as they were backing out of parking spaces on either side of High Street.
Police estimated total damage to be between $1,001-$2,500.
