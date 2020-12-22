In my last basketball column, I focused on some of the Eastside scoring records.
This week, I’m going to turn the tables and feature a few of the opposing players who set big scoring marks against Eastside. It was something my dad started tracking when he researched boys basketball history.
Let’s start off with the two players who have scored the most points in a game against the Blazers.
In the 1972-1973 season, Hamilton’s Dave Gilbert registered 42 points against the Blazers. Two years later, Dave Grimm of Southern Wells matched that figure. To date, they are the only players who have topped 40 points.
DeKalb’s Steve Post registered 39 points in a 1969-1970 game. He was matched 20 years later by Churubusco’s Jamie Perlich.
Garrett has had six players who have scored 30 or more points against Eastside.
In the 1966-1967 campaign, Mike Heitz poured in 35 points, matched four years later by Jeff Stroman.
Steve Smith, in the 1976-1977 season, and Dustin Waters in a 1999-2000 sectional game, both notched 33 points. The recently-deceased Doug Shippy netted 32 points against the Blazers in a 1983-1984 Northeast Corner Conference tournament contest. Josh Vanderbosch scored 30 in a 1997-1998 game.
DeKalb’s Luke Recker had 34 points in a 1994-1995 contest. Post scored 30 in a 1969-1970 sectional meeting.
Three Yoders from Westview — Ryan, with 33 in a 1989-1990 game; Rob, with 32 in a 1987-1988 game; and Gary, scoring 31 in a 1972-1973 contest — are the top scoring opponents from their school.
Something else my dad did was track the Eastside players with the most points against each opponent, and conversely, the opponent with the most points against the Blazers.
For example, Eastside’s Charlie Ross scored the most points against Churubusco, Edgerton, Ohio, Homestead, Howe Military, Leo and Pierceton. Ross scored 22 points against Norwell in the 1969-1970 season, later matched by Dave Miller and Gary Rinard.
Turning to opponents, Post has the most points scored by a DeKalb player against Eastside, while Heitz and Stroman are Garrett’s top scorers against the Blazers and Gilbert has Hamilton’s top mark against the green-and-white.
Switching to what I call “one-hit wonders,” many of those one-off meetings happened in holiday or post-season tournament settings, with Mishawaka Marian, Northwestern and Wheeler as examples.
The only time Eastside faced Mishawaka Marian was in a holiday tournament at Bishop Dwenger High School in the 1966-1967 season. The Knights’ Len Vervaet scored 20 points in that game, while Eastside’s Dennis Nelson had 11.
The Blazers have met Northwestern only once, in the 2006-2007 regional at Blackford High School. Zavier Sanders led the Tigers with 15 points in that game, while Orry Moughler scored 12 for Eastside.
Eastside and Wheeler met in the 2009-2010 regional at North Judson High School. The Bearcats were led by Andrew Rudakas, who had 20 points. Matt Ward led Eastside in that game with 16 points.
Because schools typically contract for home-and-home meetings — one game at your place and one game at theirs — one-offs are rare, but they have happened.
For example, in the 1976-1977 season, the Westville Blackhawks came from northwest Indiana to Butler for their only meeting. Steve Walker had 19 points for Westville. Rick Richmond had 22 for the Blazers.
Before it consolidated with others the following season to create Lakeland High School, the LaGrange Lions met Eastside in the 1963-1964 season. Mike Haberkorn and Larry “Red” Walter each scored 13 points for the Blazers, while Harry Kohlheim led the Lions with 29. Since another meeting isn’t possible, Haberkorn, Walter and Kohlheim will hold those marks for their respective schools.
Another first-time meeting could happen this week, with Eastside adding Concordia Wednesday.
While it’s a “two-fer,” Eastside and South Side have met only in regional games at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
In the 1992-1993 meeting, Eastside’s Chad Cook set the mark with 18 points against the Archers. Willie Long led the South Side Archers with 23 points in a 1965-1966 regional meeting against the Blazers. Years ago at a sports card show, I found and bought a basketball card of Long when he played in the American Basketball Association.
Other two-fer opponents include Bluffton, Bryan, East Noble, Harlan, Pierceton, Pioneer, Smith Academy, Snider, South Adams and the now-closed Keystone and Wolf Lake.
At the other end of the scale, since the 1963-1964 season, Eastside and Garrett have met 87 times. Hamilton is next at 79, followed by Fremont (73), Prairie Heights (72). The Blazers have faced Angola, Churubusco and DeKalb 66 times each, with 65 games with Westview. Central Noble (56), Lakeland and Woodlan (54 each) and Fairfield and Leo (both with 51) are next on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.