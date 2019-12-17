BUTLER — It started as a bracelet to help Eastside student Blaine Prosser maintain focus while coping with his Asperger’s autism.
Now, Prosser, 15, and Brady Goff, also 15, have teamed up to create Zeke Therapeutic Necklace, a business that makes necklaces for autistic children and nervous individuals to avoid damaging their clothes.
Zeke, short for Ezekiel in Hebrew, means God strengthens, and is also the name of Goff’s great-grandfather, they explained.
“When I was around 4, my parents started buying these (bracelets) things to chew on because of my autism to help me focus,” Prosser said.
Before the bracelets, Prosser explained he often chewed on the collars of his shirts. “I would chew through them very quickly,” he said.
“My third grade year, I went through 290 shirts,” he said with a laugh. “I would bite through the collars, and then there would be a big gaping hole.”
“I wish we had (the necklace) for my brother, because he would do the same thing,” Goff said. “This would have been great for him.”
“After watching a survivalist show, seeing how strong paracord was, I thought I could make a bracelet out of it, but being on my wrist didn’t help at all,” Prosser said.
“I started out linking two bracelets together to make my first necklace and eventually went from there.”
“The product design worked, but because it was on his wrist, it didn’t function well because he only had one hand free,” Goff explained. “With the necklace, you can put it in your mouth and chew on it and have both hands free.
“He had the idea there. The way I got into this was last year, (Prosser) just kind of walked up to me and said, ‘Hey, I’m doing this thing. It’s called Launch DeKalb where you present this product idea. Do you want to do it with me?’” Goff continued.
“I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ I got to know more about his product, autism and other special needs.”
Their endeavor resulted in a second-place finish.
“After that, we started brainstorming. We thought this was a really good product that we could turn into something more than a one-time project,” Goff explained. “We started making more looms to make more necklaces and started doing some events.”
Goff’s church hosted an autism event, and he and Prosser were there to spread the word about their therapeutic necklaces.
“It’s been slowing getting more and more out there, and that’s what we want,” he said.
“Parents of kids with autism have a lot to go through to help their kids with, so we know there’s a huge market out there.”
“I gave one of my friends a necklace,” Prosser said. “He has autism, and his way of coping with it is computers.
“When we later did an event with JA (Junior Achievement) marketplace, we saw him with it. He was promoting our product.
“We didn’t even ask him to do it,” Prosser continued. “He’s been doing it because it’s helped him.”
“We want to reach out to people with autism,” Goff said. “We want to provide help for them, through the necklaces and special needs groups and departments.
“Maybe the necklace isn’t working for them; they need that, but they have other nervous tics and need autism departments (for help).
“We want to help them, we want to empower them, we want to give them security,” Goff stated.
“I couldn’t find a necklace in the market for what I wanted to do,” Prosser explained. “There’s demand, but just not enough of a supply.
“We shared them at an autism walk/run event, and we’ve had kids’ parents tell us they’ve seen a complete behavioral change in their kids,” he added.
The necklaces are hand-woven, using a loom designed at a shop where Prosser’s father works. Their parents and grandparents help the boys make the necklaces.
Each person can make about four necklaces in an hour. Ten different colors are available and are used in different combinations.
They charge $15.25 per necklace and sell them through Facebook marketplace and Instagram. The necklaces have a quick release mechanism and are dishwasher safe. The necklaces can also be cleaned by soaking in soapy, warm water.
“We’ve reached out to different special needs departments and schools in our area,” Goff said. “When we did Launch Tank, we did a presentation of how this entire thing came to be.
“We are currently sending out emails with a shorter version of the presentation,” he continued. “Right now, we’re just trying to get the word out there.”
