AUBURN — Candidates in three contested DeKalb County city elections answered questions from a media panel as well as audience members during Wednesday’s debate at Kruse Plaza.
At-large Butler City Council candidates Elizabeth Chrisman, a Democrat, and Bill White, a Republican, opened the debate, answering questions for 25 minutes.
That was followed by a 45-minute debate between Garrett mayoral candidates, incumbent Todd Fiandt, a Democrat, and Larry Getts, a Republican.
Auburn’s candidates for mayor, Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne, rounded out the three-part debate with 45 minutes of comments. About 250 people attended the event, which was hosted by KPC Media Group’s The Star newspaper.
Chrisman and White agreed on several issues in Butler, including the importance of south-side sewer separation. However, they differed on how to accomplish that.
Chrisman said the next step is to pursue a federal grant that would pay for 75 percent of the project, with the City of Butler funding the remaining 25 percent.
White noted the city has made two failed attempts in applying for the grant and is looking to apply for a third time. He suggested looking at a different grant writer to do that.
“So far, we’ve not had not real good luck,” White said. “We’ve failed twice on the grant. I think it’s time we need to look at another grant writer to do this.”
The two candidates also agreed on what they would like to see done with the former Butler Company property once cleanup has been completed.
White suggested a business use of the property or creating an event center that could be used by families and community members.
“We need something that we can attract people in the community to,” Chrisman said, such as a community center or senior center.
While Chrisman and White agreed that Butler needs more new housing, they differed on who they want to attract.
“I would like to see a higher standard of homes brought in so maybe the people at SDI and the surrounding area would come and live in Butler,” White said. “They work in Butler and I’d really like to see them live in Butler.”
“I’m not necessarily interested in people from SDI,” Chrisman countered. “Any new residents of Butler is exciting to me. Whether the economic ladder you’ve risen to, we need people in Butler no matter how much money you make.”
Both candidates agreed on the need for more retail business in the community, including bringing a medical facility to Butler.
“No matter how much you try to attract retail, companies look at the bottom line,” Chrisman said. “I would love to have other shopping (opportunities). It would be great to attract other retail.”
“We need to renovate some of the buildings downtown,” White said. “Some need to come down because they’re not safe. We need to put some feelers out there to see what companies might be interested (in Butler).”
Chrisman said events are planned this summer, including food trucks, that might encourage those owners to consider bringing storefront businesses to the community.
They also agreed the intersection of Main Street (U.S. 6) and Broadway (S.R. 1) needs to be addressed with cooperation from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
White cited a desire for wider corners to help truck traffic better negotiate the turn.
“Sometimes it’s frightening to be at that intersection and see a semi coming at you,” Chrisman said.
In his closing remarks, White expressed support for Mayor-Elect Mike Hartman, who is unopposed in the election.
“I can help the mayor push his agenda forward,” White said. “I believe he has some good ideas.”
In her closing remarks, Chrisman expressed support for south-side sewer work, cleaning up the Butler Co. property, learning the results of a council-approved solar energy study and preservation of the Michindoh aquifer, which includes parts of DeKalb County and a source of Butler’s clean water.
“We as a community need to invest in these improvements,” Chrisman said. “The Common Council condemned Pioneer Artisan in their attempt to sell water from the aquifer. Since the aquifer is under Butler, it’s an important thing for Butler.”
