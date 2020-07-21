BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern school bus drivers will receive raises of more than $9 per day for the coming school year.
“We believe these changes will help our recruitment efforts,” said Brennen Kitchen, Riverdale Elementary School principal, who oversees the district’s transportation efforts.
Kitchen said the district lost three bus drivers this summer and has struggled to find substitutes in recent years.
Comparisons found a need to adjust bus driver pay to be competitive with surrounding districts, Kitchen said.
The school board Monday voted to increase single-route rates from $75.77 to $85 per day. The route for a second route in the same day will rise from $29.67 to $30, and the hourly rate is boosted from $12.31 to $13.
“That will put us a little ahead of the area schools — about two bucks,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens told the board.
“I know our drivers are going to be very appreciative,” Kitchen said.
School board members then did even more than administrators asked. They voted to offer a $500 signing bonus for new drivers.
Kitchen said the district employs 15 drivers, seven of whom cover two routes per day. Administrators said a single route takes about 3 1/2 hours per day, with a shorter, secondary route adding about 20-30 minutes twice a day.
Stephens said the pay increase approved Monday will cost about $30,000 per year.
Earlier in the meeting, the board accepted resignations from bus drivers Cindy Snyder and Lathan Snyder.
Meal prices increasing
Cafeteria prices at DeKalb Eastern schools will increase by 10 cents for all breakfasts and lunches in the coming school year.
The school board approved the changes Monday after Stephens said they are required by the state.
Students will not pay the higher prices until September or later. Stephens said the federal government will support free meals for students through the month of August.
“We’ll start charging in September, unless the feds come through and change the requirements” by extending free meals, he said. The new cafeteria prices will take effect immediately for adult diners.
Since schools closed March 30, the DeKalb Eastern school district has distributed 62,608 free meals to students. Meals were handed out on Mondays and Thursday at school buildings and at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Coburn Corners Church of Christ and the Spencerville Community Building.
“We would like to thank all the volunteers, bus drivers, food service personnel and anyone else who helped organize and distribute the food. We are also greatly appreciative of the organizations who allowed us to use their facilities for the distribution,” the school district said in a statement.
Teacher ends 59-year career
It’s not a typographical error: Sue Nelson, choir director and theater teacher at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, is retiring after a 59-year career.
Nelson is 81 years old, Stephens said. She spent her last 12 1/2 years of teaching at Eastside.
Administrators implied that Nelson is stopping now only because the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing major changes in Eastside’s music and theater program. They expect to replace Nelson with part-time instructors. Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said Eastside is “trying to scale down that department, at least until this passes.”
The school board accepted Nelson’s retirement Monday night. Also departing through resignations are Joel Richman, Eastside junior high mathematics teacher; Stephanie Townsley, Butler Elementary School second-grade teacher; and Marlene Mack and Rachel Kerr, Butler Elementary classroom assistants.
