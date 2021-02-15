CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Butler resident Kevin Campbell remembers the conversation well.
Nearly 30 years ago, while back in the area with family, he sat on the front porch with his sister, Debbie, and her husband, Jeff Hatter, at their home in Garrett, talking about the need for child care.
“There was a building for special needs kids that was vacant. We thought, ‘We should get that and start a child care center,’” he said. “I had a business background, and they had elementary education” backgrounds.
Unfortunately, upon inquiring about the building, they discovered it already had been purchased.
Campbell had lived in North Carolina since 1984. After completing college at Duke University, he moved to Charlotte in 1988.
“I was looking for a business, and I found a child care center in Charlotte,” Campbell explained. “I called up my sister and her husband and asked them, ‘Are you still interested in that?’ and they said ‘Sure!’
“I was looking in the classified ads in Charlotte and found the center,” he said. “I bought the center and they started out as the directors. We had a combination of the education side and the business side.
“It was in an at-risk neighborhood and had been in trouble with the state for some violations,” he continued. “The first day we started, we had 24 kids. We struggled with that center for a few years.”
In later years, the Hatters chose to return to public education, but Campbell, a 1973 Eastside graduate, soldiered on. Eventually, the future became very bright for Smart Kids Child Development Center.
Through the years, he acquired additional facilities. As of Friday, each facility had achieved a five-star rating, the highest standard attainable in the state for child care.
Friday also marked Campbell’s final day leading Smart Kids CDC, as he recently agreed to turn over the operation to a France-based child care firm that was looking to expand to the United States.
In all, he operated 11 child care centers, mostly in North Carolina, with a total capacity of 2,200 children and 250 staff members.
Growing up in Butler, Kevin remembers getting to know businessman C.J. Maxton, owner of the former Maxton Motors automobile dealership, where Campbell’s father, Jack, was a salesman. He saw first-hand how Maxton treated people and how he conducted business.
Campbell said he has tried to integrate those lessons in his centers.
“C.J. Maxton was a great boss,” Campbell said. “He was very family-oriented and took great care of his employees. He had picnics, Christmas parties and things like that.
“Part of my success in child care is that I’ve tried to do a lot of those same things, and it’s paid off,” he said. “We have a family atmosphere among our staff, and it’s really helped our success.
“I often think back to the days of being involved with Maxton’s and those kinds of things.”
While Campbell’s father had passed away when he, Debbie and Jeff launched their child care venture, mother Phyllis was right there to help out her children.
“My goal was to have five centers, but once I started, I just kept going,” the 66-year-old Campbell explained. “Every couple of years or so, I would add another center. If I were younger, I’d keep going, but you’ve got to quit sometime.
“I’ve just reached an age and a point financially where I could sell and be comfortable in retirement.
“Child care’s a lot of stress, with the responsibility and the regulations. I just felt it was time.”
Child care wasn’t just a business venture, it was a passion for Campbell as well.
Through the years, he became an advocate for improvements in the industry.
He served on state commissions and helped to write North Carolina’s child care rules and regulations. For 12 years, he served as president of that state’s child care association.
“Early child care has changed from the beginning to where I am now, with more research on brain development and things like that,” he said. “I like to think that I’ve been a contributor in North Carolina, beyond just being a center owner.”
While he is stepping away from child care, Campbell said another business, such as commercial real estate, is an option. He is also considering completing his private flying license.
Campbell said learning how to treat and work with people can be traced back to his hometown. The relationships he cultivated with children, families and staff will be what he misses most.
“I like being an independent, self-employed person. In child care, it’s a people business, and I’ve enjoyed the staff, the kids and the families, just the interaction and knowing so many people,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.