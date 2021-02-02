340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Book club
The library’s afternoon book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the Jeanine Cummins’ book, “American Dirt.”
Winter reading program
The Butler Public Library’s adult winter reading program, “There’s Snow Greater Thing than a Book,” continues through Feb. 20.
For every book read, participants are asked to fill out a comment card to be entered into weekly drawings for various gift cards ranging from $5 to $20.
New materials available
Religion and spirituality: “This is the Day: Reclaim Your Dream. Ignite Your Passion. Live Your Purpose” by Tim Tebow.
Large print: “A Blessing to Cherish” by Lauraine Snelling; “Riviera Gold” by Laurie R. King; “The Christmas Tale” by Donna Van Liere; “Fortune and Glory” (Stephanie Plum series) by Janet Evanovich; “Bygones” by Kim Vogel Sawyer.
Literature and fiction: “Outlaw Country (Smoke Jensen series) by William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone; “Sanctuary” by David and Beverly Lewis; “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty; “Serpentine” (Alex Delaware series) by Jonathan Kellerman; “The Russian” (Michael Bennett detective series) by James Patterson and James O. Born; “The Survivors” by Jane Harper.
Comics and graphic novels: “Claudia and the New Girl” (Baby-Sitters Club) by Ann M. Martin; “My Weird School: Mr. Corbett is in Orbit!” By Dan Gutman.
Teen: “City of the Beasts” by Isabel Allende; “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas; “Playing with Fire” by April Henry; “Time Travel for Love and Profit” by Sarah Lariviere; “Winterkeep” by Kristin Cashore; “Influence” by Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham; “The Project” by Courtney Summers.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Announcements
• Senior citizens ages 70 and over who need help scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
