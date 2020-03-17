SPENCERVILLE — While the Spencerville Covered Bridge is a centerpiece of the southeastern DeKalb County community, Mary Hollabaugh-Diehl believes it could be an even bigger attraction.
The landmark bridge has been closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic since October 2018 after an inspection found rotting timbers under a portion of the span.
The Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge group wants to help pay for repairs and is trying to raise $50,000 to do it. The group has partnered with the Eastside Area Community Foundation to establish a donation fund.
A fish fry and auction were originally scheduled to take place Friday, March 27 at the Spencerville Community Club, but that event has been postponed due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. No new date has been set.
Dinner, prepared by Dutch Heritage Baking & Catering, will take place from 4-7 p.m. for a freewill donation. There will be a silent auction and a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Dennis Hoover of Hoover Auction & Realty of Spencerville will conduct the live auction.
Auction items include antiques, meat packages, gift certificates, commissioned artwork of the bridge as well as Spencerville memorabilia.
Bracelets, shirts and wooden nickels will be among souvenirs available for purchase.
Butler dentist Dr. Greg Butler has donated several large, double-sided banners to promote the event. Through Hollabaugh-Diehl’s genealogy research, his great-grandfather four times over was the second person to settle in Spencerville.
Butler Dental Group’s 10th annual 5K Walk/Run event, set for May 9, will raise funds for the covered bridge effort.
“We have a great start and tons of support,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said. “After the main fundraising event, we’ll get a better idea of where we’re at and what’s left to do.”
Located on C.R. 68 east of Spencerville, the 1873 bridge has undergone many updates in the past, and is the only remaining covered bridge in DeKalb County.
“It draws a lot of people in,” she said. “Labor Day weekend, people from all over the country come to Auburn, but they’re also fingering out to other communities, and the covered bridge is a big attraction. They want to drive across that bridge and have their picture taken with it.
“It is in Spencerville and it’s very near and dear to all us down there, but I’m hoping this cause widens the interest in that bridge.”
While DeKalb County officials have purchased the decking material to repair the bridge, the Spencerville bridge group is working to raise funds to pay labor costs to remove the old decking material and install the new decking.
“When the contractor came out, the whole decking situation was just kind of added on top of it. He deemed (the decking) unsafe and they went from there,” she said. “We really want (the bridge) open for traffic, so that has to be done.”
The earliest that bridge repairs can start is May. DeKalb County Historian John Bry has applied for a matching grant for DeKalb County, but the award won’t be known until about the same time.
“Our goal is to raise the full $50,000 by May, so we have a lot of work to do,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said.
“I’m absolutely amazed,” she said. “Emails, phone calls, texts; people want to help, no matter how big or small. We’re trying to raise money for the bridge, but as a positive side effect, it’s been a great community building type of thing. Everybody’s coming forward in some way.”
While some prefer keeping the bridge open only for pedestrians and closed to vehicle traffic, there are consequences that come with that action.
“You’re just trading one problem for another,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said. “When you close a bridge and it no longer accepts vehicle traffic, you lose federal funding for that bridge. Then, you have to solely rely on state and local (government) and fundraising efforts.
“The bridge has to be used for its intended purpose,” she added. “If you’re not using it for traffic, that just leaves a wide gap for kids to go down there and do what they want,” which could mean vandalism or damage to the bridge.
In 2003, DeKalb County constructed a reliever bridge south of the covered bridge and rerouted heavy traffic to use that bridge instead of the 1873 structure. In September 2012, the covered bridge was damaged when a semi driver attempted to drive his rig and trailer through the wooden structure.
“If you go out there on a nice day, people are coming to the bridge, driving over it and have a photographer take a picture of them with their classic car or motorcycle,” she said. “We want that bridge back open for traffic. It’s an ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it’ kind of thing.”
There are 90 covered bridges remaining in Indiana. “In 1961, I think there were 150 covered bridges, so we’ve lost one covered bridge a year since then,” Hollabaugh-Diehl said. “It’s my goal that she’s one of the last ones standing. Wooden bridges will last indefinitely if they’re maintained.”
The bridge turns 150 years old in 2023. It’s her hope the momentum will keep going.
“We could have something really special that we haven’t had in a really long time,” she said. “We’ve met with the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau about different events we could have staged around the covered bridge to lead up to the 150th.
“This has really spawned into other things, and I think that’s really important to keep that going.”
