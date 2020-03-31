These tickets were paid in Butler City Court March 19-26. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Hannah G. Bercot, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Elizabeth M. Brooks, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Frederick C. Burns, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Audrey R. Butler, Kendallville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Malachi H. Chavis, Butler, driving while suspended, $171 (DC).
- Kelly A. Cole, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Kristen Collins, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $190 (BPD).
- Randy T. Conner, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Gevin D. Cook, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Gregory T. Cupka, Auburn, disregarding stop light, $196 (DC).
- Nieisha S. Fields, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ian P. Frost, Garrett, speeding, operating Class B motor driven cycle, $150 (GPD).
- Jose L. Gonzalez, Coral Gables, Florida, speeding, $235 (WPD).
- Terrence M. Greene, Missouri City, Texas, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Austin R. Grubbs, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Evan L. Manning-Gudger, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Matteo L. Gump, Butler, no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
- Preston A. Hale, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Kobe R. Harter, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Amber L. Hartsough, Auburn, false and fictitious, $150 (DC).
- Harold D. Heingartner, Wolcottville, no operator’s license in possession, $150 (AUB).
- Bailey J. Highlen, Ossian, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Jesse Hoeffel, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Bryce A. Hower, Fort Wayne, speeding, $166 (AUB).
- John M. Kennerk, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jody L. Jones-Kessler, Waterloo, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Amber L. Knapp, Kunkle, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- John F. Kwascigroh, Kimmell, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
- Randy W. Malcolm, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Jennifer J. Marshall, Jonesville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Lucas S. Martinez, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- John McLaughlin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Rex A. Melchi, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brandon M. New, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Trinity J. Patton, Wawaka, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Ronald C. Phillips, Ashley, speeding, $150 (BPD); barking dog, $25 (AS).
- Austin J. Pierce, Richland, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Pamela K. Pierson, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Rachel R. Pohler, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Jeremy A. Prentice, Waterloo, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Brian D. Psurny, Auburn, illegal display of blue light, $146 (WPD).
- James D. Robinson, Coldwater, Michigan, stopping or parking vehicle in violation, $165 (ISP).
- Keith E. Rogers, Hamilton, expired plates, $175 (WPD).
- Evan W. Russell, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Joshua A. Salazar, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Bhaskar Satya, Kokomo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Ernie D. Shepard, Rome City, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Joshua L. Storrjohann, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Nai L. Tamah, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Thomang C. Thang, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Alex R. Tyler, Bronson, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Michael J. Voss, Pierceton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jin Wei, Angola, speeding, $171 (AS).
- Tia M. Wheeler, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (BPD).
- Benjamin C. Wilder, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Steven C. Witzke, Winona Lake, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Sephura B. Young, Flint, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
