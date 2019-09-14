GREENWOOD — KPC Media Group Inc. received 14 awards at Saturday's Hoosier State Press Association Better Newspaper Contest banquet, recognizing multiple staff members from three daily newspapers in northeast Indiana.
The News Sun in Kendallville, The Star in Auburn and The Herald Republican were recognized with two first place awards, seven second place awards and five third place honors in the statewide journalism contest. The three daily newspapers represent Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb and Steuben counties.
The Herald Republican competed in the small daily newspaper category, while The Star and The News Sun were entered in the midsize daily division.
The News Sun received seven awards, with The Star receiving four awards and The Herald Republican with three.
First place awards went to the duo of Butler Bulletin Editor Jeff Jones and KPC Online Editor Megan Knowles for best multimedia story, for video coverage of an Eastside military preparation class. The other first-place prize went to former Presentation Editor Erin Doucette, who won in the Best Feature Section or Page category for an entry of Sunday Life section features.
Second place awards included: KPC Opinions Editor Grace Housholder, best general commentary for her "Funny Things Kids Say" columns; News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz, best editorial writer; Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello, best economic/business coverage, for a story about three Steuben County properties with more than $3 million in delinquent taxes; Garrett Clipper Editor Sue Carpenter, best short feature, for a story about a boxing program helping patients with Parkinson's disease; Star Editor Dave Kurtz, best multimedia story about the Auburn mens Lenten breakfast event; Garbacz and Housholder, community service award, for a series of stories, columns and editorials about the fate of the old East Noble Middle School building in Kendallville; and Marturello and page designer Stevie Lockridge, best newspaper design, for The Herald Republican.
Third place awards went to: Marturello, best non-deadline news, for a story about a Steuben County buggy tax that caught the Amish community by surprise; News Sun sports reporter Brice Vance, best sports event story, for coverage of East Noble boys basketball's close sectional loss; The News Sun staff, best editorial page; The Star staff, best website; and The News Sun staff, best newspaper design.
