City seeking photos
of ‘Susie’ the deer
BUTLER — The City of Butler is seeking photos of Susie, Butler’s pet deer in the 1970s, to commemorate her in a future community project.
Photos may be sent electronically to planner@butler.in.us. If possible, please include who took the photo so that proper credit may be shared, as well as who is providing the photo.
Butler baseball, softball registration taking place
BUTLER — Registration for the 2021 Bobcat Youth League is taking place through March 12.
Registration is open online at bobcatyouthleague.com for boys’ and girls’ T-ball and lob ball; boys’ minor, major and senior league baseball and girls’ minor, major and senior league softball.
Community club plans St. Patrick’s meal
SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, will serve a corned beef and cabbage meal from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 13, for a freewill donation.
St. Joe town government meeting information
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
The utility office may be reached at 337-5449.
Butler government meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Butler Plan Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the council chambers at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The agenda includes review of the draft Butler comprehensive plan and a report from the zoning administrator.
Visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
Phone conference access is available by calling (425) 436-6364, access code 170476.
Church announces updates to events
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
Eastpoint Church, however, will not hold dinner church March 7 or 14 with DeKalb Eastern schools on spring break.
When services resume, in-person dinner church is at 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m. This will include live music, a short Gospel story and prayer. A free in-person meal will follow.
Take-out meals will be available until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
Door monitors will be in place to monitor capacity limits. Visitors are asked to wear masks except while eating.
The Facebook live stream begins at 4 p.m. on the Eastpoint Community Church page.
Facebook page
Be sure to visit and follow The Butler Bulletin Facebook page. Breaking news items, previews of feature stories and photos can be found there.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.