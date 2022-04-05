BUTLER — Junior Natalie Lower tossed a no-hitter and four teammates had multiple hits as Eastside's softball team shut out Edgerton, Ohio by a 10-0 score Monday.
It was the Blazers' first game of the season and first victory for new head coach Brennen Kitchen.
Lower struck out eight batters and walked just two. Eastside played error-less defense behind her.
Skyelar Kessler had three hits, including a double, scored once and drove in two runs.
Mataya Bireley, Cadence Gardner and Faith McClain had two hits apiece as the hosts clubbed 13 hits.
Bireley scored twice and had a double and a triple. McClain drove in two runs. Gardner and McKenna Hoffelder had doubles. Gardner also scored two runs.
Jayci Kitchen, Grace McClain and Josie Richman added singles for Eastside.
Eastside scored single runs in the first and second innings and added two in the fourth. The Blazers tacked on three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
The game was called in the sixth because of the 10-run rule.
The Blazers visit DeKalb Wednesday.
