BUTLER — Prolific scorer Alison Edgar, a 1995 Eastside graduate, has been nominated to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team.
At Eastside, Edgar helped lead the Blazers to a Northeast Corner Conference regular-season championship as a freshman and to an NECC tourney title as a junior. Three times in her career, Eastside advanced to the NECC tourney championship game.
Edgar, 42, now lives in Newport Beach, California, where she is a writer and editor for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
She cites the NECC tournament championship in the 1993-1994 season as her biggest memory at Eastside.
"Sharing that with all of my teammates who were also my good friends was pretty special," Edgar said. "I think being a part of a team from an early age instilled a team-first mentality in me that I continue to use in my daily life.
"My high school days — and well before — were filled with different teams through the years, and I learned a lot about dedication, working hard and working together, being disciplined, and also how to win and lose graciously," she added. "I've carried all of these lessons with me along the way."
Edgar departed Eastside as the all-time leading scorer for both boys and girls basketball with 1,518 career points in 79 games from the 1991-1992 season to the 1994-1995 season.
In addition to the all-time scoring mark, Edgar also has the most points scored as a freshman (275), as a junior (411) and as a senior (546).
Her 1,000th career point came against Hamilton, the second game of her senior year. That season, she reached double figures in all 22 games, surpassed 20 points 17 times and scored 30 or more on seven occasions.
She was a perfect 8-of-8 in three-pointers against Edon, Ohio and shares the record for most threes in a career with 120. She also holds the record for most made free throws in a career with 150 and grabbed 200 rebounds as a senior.
Edgar attended Purdue University her freshman year and completed her college career at Butler University, where she earned a degree in journalism. She served as an assistant women's basketball coach at Long Beach State University.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame will vote on nominees in November.
