Two years ago today, my life changed for the better when I married my beautiful wife.
We exchanged our vows at center court in the old Butler High School gym, with my uncle performing the ceremony.
Watching her walk around the basketball floor, I thought to myself that this day was really happening, that I was about to marry the most beautiful woman I know and that we were about to start our lives together.
The look on her face and her laugh when I pulled the folded newspaper from my jacket pocket containing my wedding vows is something I will always remember.
I had prayed for God to give me someone that I liked who liked me in return. When our feelings for each other grew, I wanted to love someone who loved me in return.
I have no doubt divine intervention was involved in bringing us together. While my wife knew of me in high school, I only knew of her through a small photograph that God filed away in one of the corners of my brain for the appropriate time.
That time came many years later when a mutual friend helped bring us together. That small photograph that had been filed away in my brain many years before came back. I realized it was God’s plan unfolding before my eyes.
After waiting a week because I was scared to death, I summoned 15 seconds of courage and called. I got her voice message.
While I was writing my story and finishing the paper, she texted back. We talked for over an hour.
I suggested we meet for coffee. I have never had coffee before — or since — and had to ask her for guidance in what to order. I drank five sips. We talked for over two hours.
We went to a hockey game together and we had our first kiss under a streetlight.
In our first year of marriage, we successfully remodeled and sold my house in Butler. In a situation like that, you learn about give and take and listening to each other’s ideas, even if they come after 9 p.m., along the lines of, “I wonder if this works. …”
In the process, through trial and lots of error, I learned how to use an orbital floor sander, did my first-ever drywall patching, electrical work and floor tile installation.
Needless to say, I have stepped outside of my comfort zone on more than one occasion, surviving each time because we are a team.
In the five years we have been together, I have experienced the following:
• high school show choir;
• high school marching band;
• becoming a father figure to two then-teenage girls, who are now both adults;
• operated the controls of a diesel locomotive engine;
• traveled to Canada with a group of high school band students (and enjoyed it);
• traveled to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and my first casino trip;
• been through parts of Indiana and Michigan I had never seen before, visiting numerous wineries;
• drove through Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida for vacation;
• six boat rides, including one with dolphins; and
• experienced the joys of simply driving through the countryside, in unfamiliar areas, on unfamiliar roads, knowing you’re going to get home and not caring how it long it takes because you enjoy each other’s company.
My contributions to the relationship include the following:
• introducing my wife to the concept of competitive dishwashing;
• introducing my wife to destinations such as Mackinaw City and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan;
• introducing my wife to such invaluable resources as BoatNerd.com and John Harrell’s high school basketball and football sites;
• introducing my wife to my endless stream of dorkiness and geekiness;
• introducing my wife to my varied musical tastes and book collection; and
• sharing my love of hockey, high school sports and history.
Rarely does a day pass that we don’t make each other laugh out loud at least once.
While she may beg to differ, I think I came away with the better end of the deal.
It doesn’t matter. We both won. We have each other.
