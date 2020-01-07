These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 19-Jan. 2. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Zachary K. Agnew, Rochester, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Emma E. Anderson, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Pacencia E. Andrews, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Julie A. Baermann, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Joshua A. Barden, LaGrange, speeding, $194 (WPD).
- Logan C. Barger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Terry L. Barger, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Joseph G. Bates, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Patrick S. Biddle, Corunna, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Collin A. Breischaft, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Cory A. Brockhaus, Huntington, false or fictitious registration, $175 (DC).
- Scott H. Brown, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Wade H. Calcutt, Waterloo, improper lane usage, $190 (DC).
- Jeremy L. Campbell, Uniondale, no carrier name or U.S. DOT information when required, $235 (ISP).
- Claude L. Combs, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Steven R. Deam, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Charlotte S. Dohner, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Tucker A. Eidenier, Waterloo, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Samantha P. Eldredge, Centennial, Colorado, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Christopher W. Elliott, Fort Wayne, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (WPD).
- Brian F. Frauhiger, Poneto, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Dulce S. Gomez, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- David R. Gordon, Garrett, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Allen A. Grant, Angola, speeding, $150 (ISP).
- Richard H. Haines, New Albany, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Dustin T. Hatch, Fremont, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Cindy L. Healy, Garrett, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Gasry L. Heiman, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD).
- Juston R. Jacobs, Avilla, operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $285 (ISP).
- Eric T. Johnson, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $233 (DC); expired plates, $173 (AS); no insurance, $208.25 (DC); possession of paraphernalia, $258 (DC).
- Faith N. Johnson, Walkerton, speeding, $190 (GPD).
- Michael A. Jones III, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Willie A. Jones, Garrett, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- Arjun Kalra, Lexington, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Alexander A. Kreul, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Nicholas L. Kyner, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (DC).
- James R. Lang, Toledo, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Sheng Li, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Chase D. Lockwood, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Christopher K. Madsen, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Molly E. Moore, Columbia City, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Hayden J. Morrison, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (GPD).
- Omar T. Nelson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Justin M. Nolan, Angola, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Joseph M. Ochoa IV, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (DC).
- Carl A. O’Neal, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Logan L. Pant, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Hannah M. Priskorn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Manuel L. Rangel, Howe, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Travis W. Roberts, Pengilly, Minnesota, operating commercial vehicle without a CDL, $285 (ISP); no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Steven G. Rummel, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Danford O. Sander, Bryan, Ohio, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Alissa N. Scranton, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Thomas J. Sheehe, Fort Wayne, speeding, $235 (AUB).
- Billie J. Shetley Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Pamela S. Smith, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Richard J. Sonnenberg, Albion, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Taylor E. Spicer, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Tony L. Spriggs Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- John M. Stephens, Fishers, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Troy A. Stepp, Elkhart, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Nathan M. Stewart, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious registration, $173 (AUB); no insurance, $258 (AUB).
- Colton J. Taylor, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC); speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Michael D. Taylor, Rawson, Ohio, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
- Kanden A. Thompson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (DC).
- Jessica C. Tieman, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
- Paul D. Turner, St. Joe, speeding, $173 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Shawn M. Utz, Butler, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
- Ryan M. Vaught, Angola, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Craig A. Voelker, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Cody K. Wade, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Jessica A. Walworth, LaCenter, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Angela D. Warner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Nicholas A. Waters, Ashley, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- James F. Weeks, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP); failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (ISP).
- Dana A. Weller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Zachary A. Whetstine, Greenwood, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
- Logan A. Williams, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Cory D. Wolfe, Auburn, no insurance, $305 (BPD).
- Dustin M. Womack, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Daniel K. Wortman, Garrett, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD); disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD).
- Owen E. Zeedyk, Mark Center, Ohio, no insurance, $235 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
