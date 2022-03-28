BUTLER — There were no injuries in rural Butler house fire Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to 5974 C.R. 24 at 9:58 a.m. Sunday when homeowners noticed the lights flicker in their house.
Butler Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said the fire was located in an exterior wall and was electrical in nature. All four people who were inside the home at the time of the fire escaped without injury, he said.
Firefighters had the situation under control at 10:30 a.m. Shultz estimated damage to the home and contents at $20,000.
Butler firefighters received assistance at the scene from Waterloo, Hamilton and Edgerton, Ohio firefighters and Parkview EMS. Ashley-Hudson firefighters covered Butler’s station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.