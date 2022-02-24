340 S. Broadway, 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
School presentation
Butler native Craig Berndt will lead a PowerPoint presentation about the history of Butler’s schools from 1842 to the present at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 3. This will include rural schools and schools in the St. Joe and Spencerville areas that were operating when they consolidated into the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District.
Upcoming activities
• The afternoon book club will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s selection is “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean.
• Teen yoga will take place at 3:45 p.m. Monday. This is open for grades 6-12. Registration can be made at Ms. Teya’s desk. Participants are asked to bring a mat or towel.
• Chair yoga classes will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Tai chi classes will take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
New materials available
Biography: “The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized 18th Century London” by Catherine Ostler.
Audio books: “Gwendy’s Final Task” by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar. “Termination Shock” by Neal Stephenson. “Mercy Street” by Jennifer Haigh.
DVD: “Billy Graham Presents: The Climb.” “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Blu-ray. “Encanto.”
Religion and spirituality: “An Undiscovered Life” by Nancy Moser.
“Literature and fiction: “Bodies of Water” by T. Greenwood. “Heresy” by Melissa Lenhardt. “The Illness Lesson” by Clare Beams.
Large print: “Mercy Street” by Jennifer Haigh. “Painting the Light” by Sally Cabot Gunning. “Someone to Honor” by Mary Balogh. “The Heart of Splendid Lake” by Amy Clipston. “The Last Chance Library” by Freya Sampson. “The Party Crasher” by Sophie Kinsella. “The Shepherd’s Wife” (Jerusalem Road series) by Angela Hunt. “The War Nurse” by Tracey Enerson Wood. “Violeta” by Isabel Allende. “Waiting on Love” (Ladies of the Lake, book 3) by Tracie Peterson.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
StoryTime
StoryTime hours are: Tiny Tales, for ages 3-5 years, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday. StoryTime for ages K-5, 4:45-5:45 p.m. each Monday. Toddler Time, for ages 2 years and under, 10-10:30 a.m. each Thursday.
Library is fine-free
The Butler Public Library is fine-free on all loaned items, except WiFi hot spots.
For more information on how the program works, contact the library.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Health resources are available for people to stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 information. Visit the Services page on the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
19 Seconds of Joy is to spread joy and hope in the community, inform the public of available resources and coordinate with providers to maximize those resources. More information may be found on the library’s website.
