BUTLER — What was originally thought to be shots fired in the area of North Broadway and Liberty Street in Butler turned out to be fireworks, but not before multiple police agencies responded late Monday night.
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said there were no injuries, and no arrests were made.
The situation began at 11:15 p.m. Monday when DeKalb Central Communications advised police of a possible domestic situation, with possible shots fired, in the area of Broadway and Liberty.
As police officers approached the residence at 320 N. Broadway, two men — later identified as Kenneth D. Colby, 36, and Nicholas C. Parsell, 37, who live at the apartments — retreated inside the residence after being told by police to show their hands and advised to not go inside. Police located another male resident — later identified as Blake M. Teegardin, 26, — lying face down on the front porch, not moving and unresponsive.
Teegardin finally responded to officers, who determined he was not injured. Police made entry into the residence and found Colby and Parsell hiding in the basement. All three were detained for further investigation.
“After speaking with all three males and a neighbor, it was determined that Mr. Colby, Mr. Parsell and Mr. Teegardin were intoxicated and throwing fireworks in the roadway,” Heffelfinger said in the news release.
Police cleared the scene at 12:30 a.m.
Approximately 20 police officers from the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Hamilton and Auburn police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded. The Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team was on standby.
“Alcohol and fireworks don’t mix,” Heffelfinger said. “It was a simple situation compounded by people not being truthful with police. Had these gentlemen just said this was what they were doing, it would not have turned into this fiasco.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.