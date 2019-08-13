BUTLER — The Butler City Council got its first look at a proposed 2020 budget at its Aug. 5 meeting.
The projected budget identifies just over $3.36 million in various funds, with the general fund estimate accounting for $1.66 million, according to figures provided by Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck. The general fund budget increases by $138,134.
The new general fund budget includes $20,000 for repairs to the mausoleum in Butler Cemetery and $90,795 for projects to be determined by Mayor-elect Mike Hartman.
The budget also includes these estimates: $634,549 in the motor vehicle highway fund, $143,209 in parks and recreation, $139,000 in economic development income tax, $103,470 in local income tax, $114,062 in redevelopment and $359,732 for fire protection territory general.
City Council members also received an ordinance proposing salaries for city employees. Eck said employees will receive about a 3.5 percent salary increase.
The City Council took no action on either ordinance.
A public hearing on the budget is set for Tuesday, Sept. 3, one day later than the normal meeting date because of Labor Day. Budget adoption could take place at the Sept. 16 meeting.
As part of the budget, city leaders will consider a request from Meg Zenk of the DeKalb County Council on Aging to increase the city’s annual contribution by $500 to $8,000.
In her report, Zenk said the agency provides transportation to county residents. While rates charged to users will not increase, Zenk said the DART program has experienced several vehicle maintenance issues this year.
While the DART bus maintenance and storage facility is completed, a future project may involve expanding the Heimach Senior Center itself. “We’re cramped,” Zenk said, “but it’s probably not a tomorrow project or even next year.”
By three 5-0 votes, City Council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Tammy Davis, Jerry Eldridge and Eric Johnson approved an ordinance to hire a part-time National Incident Based Reporting System technician for the Butler Police Department.
Last month, Police Chief Jim Nichols explained all police departments across the country will be required to follow new guidelines when entering reports. Christi Meyers, who has experience with the system through working with the Auburn Police Department, has begun working with Butler officers in the NIBRS entry and reporting.
The position will pay up to $17 per hour from the local income tax fund. Since Meyers already has started her work, the City Council passed all three readings at the Aug. 5 meeting.
In other business, Nichols swore in new reserve police officer Steve Poiry. Two more reserves will be sworn in soon, Nichols said.
Rick Anderson of Johnson-Melloh sought and received permission from the City Council to do a free energy savings survey. When completed, Anderson said it would take about a month to compile the data and report his findings to the City Council. Anderson said he has talked with DeKalb County Commissioners and the DeKalb Airport Authority about similar surveys.
The City Council authorized Mayor Ron Walter to sign 2020 fire protection contracts with Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships. The contracts already have been signed by the respective township trustees. The Butler-Wilmington Township Fire Territory serves the city and Wilmington Township as well as Franklin, Stafford and Troy. Fire protection in Franklin Township is shared with the Hamilton Fire Department.
The City Council received, but took no action on, a proposed ordinance related to mobile food vendors. City Planner Steve Bingham said Butler’s Main Street group and park board have considered future activities that might incorporate mobile food and beverage vendors, but there was no ordinance on the books regarding the vendors.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh prepared a food truck ordinance patterned after ones he found elsewhere, including the City of Auburn.
Butler’s Board of Works accepted the resignation of 16-year veteran police officer Jared Stamper, who was a detective with the department.
Bingham announced he has submitted a grant request for the next round of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings matching grant program. The project would address High Street, a concrete street, from Main Street to Independence Street. The project cost is $493,070, and Butler is requesting $369,802, or 75 percent, from INDOT. Butler’s share would be $123,267, or 25 percent of the total cost.
Log In
