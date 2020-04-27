BUTLER — Retiring Police Chief Jim Nichols knew there were bigger things in his future.
As unit manager for eight years over more than 150 employees at the Azar’s Big Boy on Goshen Road in Fort Wayne, he gained valuable managerial experience. Nichols discovered his true passion in law enforcement.
Nichols, 57, is retiring Thursday after 23 years with the Butler Police Department, serving as police chief for the past 13 years.
“It didn’t take me long to find my passion,” he said.
While young officers may crave excitement on the job, Nichols found out early that the “excitement lasts for 30 seconds. Then, you have eight hours of paperwork.”
What has motivated him is “knowing that you could help people, help solve people’s problems, and analyze their problems and help people find the resources they need.”
Nichols spent four years in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s reserve program and 25 years in the Indiana Air National Guard. He participated in seven overseas deployments, including two combat tours in Iraq.
In the Air National Guard, Nichols served as a weapons crew chief, responsible for launching and receiving aircraft and loading munitions on aircraft.
He joined the Butler Police Department as a patrolman in December 1997 and was appointed police chief by the late Mayor Floyd “Butch” Coburn in January 2008 upon the retirement of Steve Mosser.
While Nichols is retiring from the Butler department, he said he plans to transfer his law enforcement powers to the state of Florida and pursue opportunities there. “I’m definitely looking forward to some Florida sunshine,” he said.
Nichols is proud that he was able to improve the training qualifications of all Butler officers and encouraged them to pursue different avenues of training. “In my opinion, a better trained officer makes for a better officer,” he said.
The environment in which officers work was updated a few years ago when the police department moved back to 120 W. Main St. The department now occupies all of the former city hall building, complete with interview rooms, better evidence and munitions storage, a responsive training system and interior vehicle storage.
Nichols thanked past and current Butler mayors, city council members and the board of works for supporting his ideas, as well as businesses, industries and organizations for their support and participation.
One of the hallmarks of Nichols’ tenure has been community outreach, working with groups such as the Filling Station Youth Center and leading activities such as the Butler Night Out event and Shop with a Cop program.
“I really enjoy interacting with the public,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better than getting hugs from 10 kids. You don’t forget things like that.”
In April 2018, Nichols and Patrolman Adam Watts were cited for heroism, along with five citizens, for their efforts in rescuing Barbara Mynatt from a burning downtown building that January.
“When you leave, did you make a difference? On that day, we were in the right place at the right time,” he said.
Nichols looks on his service to the community with a great deal of pride.
“It has definitely been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Butler and DeKalb County,” Nichols said. “I look back on my career with no regrets.
“I feel like we’ve had a tremendous amount of respect from the community we serve,” he added. “I am proud of every officer who’s ever served with me or for me.
“It’s been quite a journey, and I’m looking forward to new opportunities.”
