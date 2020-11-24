BUTLER — It’s hard for Eastside boys basketball coach Ryan Abbott to contain his enthusiasm when discussing the 2020-2021 team.
“I’m excited,” he said. “We played so young last year. At times, we played six sophomores.
“The nice thing about sophomores, they become juniors, and especially with varsity experience, that’s a good thing.”
After four winning seasons in a row, the Blazers have been below .500 the past three seasons, finishing 9-14 in all games last year.
That’s something this team wants to change.
“We’ve been able to win some big games along the way, and we’re proud of the way we’ve played the last three years, but we want to get over that hump and get back to our winning ways,” Abbott stated. “We’ve got to have an attitude of something to prove.”
All-Northeast Corner Conference player Gabe Trevino is a good place to start.
As a sophomore, Trevino averaged 11 points per game and led the Blazers with 156 rebounds, 67 assists and 49 steals.
“Gabe Trevino’s a great basketball player,” Abbott said. “Every year, Gabe’s been able to add a different dimension to his game.
Also back are classmates Owen Willard (7.2 ppg, 32 percent from three-point range), Hugh Henderson (3.5 ppg, 33 percent from three-point range) and Nick Snyder, who gained more varsity experience as the season continued.
“Owen’s physical development and his confidence just go hand-in-hand,” Abbott said. “He’s bigger and stronger than he was a year ago. He’s got the ability to get to the free throw line and score off the dribble more.
“Hugh’s skill level is truly impressive. What he can bring from catch-and-shoot position, scoring off the dribble and moving without the basketball (is important) because the ball’s going to be in Gabe’s hands or Owen’s hands a lot.”
Snyder will give the Blazers a solid defensive presence in the paint. “Nick can challenge shots,” Abbott said. “He’s grown. He’s more athletic, and he can help on the backboards.”
Up from a 15-7 reserve team will be junior Zach Northrup and sophomores Santino Brewer and Caeden Moughler. Freshman Clayton Minnick may also see some varsity playing time.
The Blazers will have to make do without tall and lanky Logan Fry, who is expected to miss most of the season with a knee injury. Fry, a junior, was second in team scoring at 9.3 points per game. He was second on the team in rebounds (78) and led the team in blocked shots.
The Blazers have two seniors — Hayden Gardner and Liam Franz — on the roster.
Gardner, part of Eastside’s highly successful football team, appeared in all 23 games last season, while Franz sat out last season after previously playing on the reserve team.
Gardner, Abbott said, “brings a work ethic and a toughness to us. He’s a gritty, tough player. He’s going to take charges, he’s going to block out, and what Hayden’s going to bring is a lot of success from the football field.
“Hayden’s a great kid and he’ll do anything we ask of him.
“Liam came to us early fall and said he wanted to get back,” Abbott said. “Liam’s a kid who’s willing to do anything to help his team.”
Eastside graduated Noah Johnson and Gavin Pfefferkorn from last year’s team. Pfefferkorn averaged nearly seven points per game and grabbed 66 rebounds. Johnson contributed 4.6 points per game to go with 63 assists.
“Our sectional’s going to be loaded again,” Abbott said, citing Central Noble, defending champion Churubusco and Westview — all in the mix for the conference title — in the field. The Blazer coach believes his team could be a factor as well.
“I see this group, our practices, from day one, are going to be at a varsity pace and physicality because we have so many lettermen back,” he said.
“They handle their business for the most part,” Abbott said. “It doesn’t take a lot of dancing around or me getting excited for this group to go to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.