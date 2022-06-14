BUTLER — The Butler Post Office will host a job fair to fill immediate openings for several positions.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the post office, 119 N. Broadway.
The following positions are available: rural carrier associates, $19.06 per hour; city carrier assistants, $18.92 per hour and postal support employees, $18.69 per hour.
United States Postal Service personnel will be on site to provide detailed information about the positions and to answer questions.
Applications are accepted online only at usps.com/careers. Applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.
The job postings include full details of duties, responsibilities, requirements and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently.
The USPS is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join in the mission of service to the local community and the nation. The postal service said it offers competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities.
