ST. JOE — DeKalb Eastern students will continue to eat breakfast and lunch for free in the 2021-2022 school year.
Adults — teachers and staff — will have to pay more for their meals, however.
By a 6-1 vote Monday — with board member Craig Davis casting the dissenting vote — the school board approved the meal prices hikes. The meeting took place in the Riverdale Elementary School cafeteria.
Adult breakfast prices will increase by 65 cents to cost $2.50 per day. Adult lunch prices will increase by $1.20 to cost $4.60 per day.
The increases are out of the school district’s control, according to DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Shane Conwell.
School districts report to the state how many meals they serve. The state distributes money it receives from the federal government to schools based on those numbers. The federal funding came about through COVID relief legislation.
“When COVID hit, the feds came out and said every meal — breakfast and lunch — would be free,” Conwell said. As deadlines came and passed, the free meals continued, lasting the entire school year.
The deadline was extended through summer and recently for the upcoming school year.
Without the funding, it is estimated student meals would cost about $2.40 per day. Students didn’t pay for lunches in the 2020-2021 school year either, largely due to federal funding.
“The fear is, it’s been free, free, free, and then what’s going to happen when (students) have to pay?” Conwell asked. “Are they going to make a huge increase?”
“We used to do it (set lunch prices) every three years,” school board President Leon Steury said. “The first year, we made money. The second year, we broke even. The third year, we lost money. We’re not getting rich off of it.”
Davis objected to the price increases for adults.
“What is causing this? Why are we increasing this?” he asked. “We can’t tell them ‘no?’”
“That’s what the state tells us,” Conwell answered. “This is not us. That’s not a local decision.”
“I just find it kind of silly that we’re going to charge $2.50 for breakfast for an adult and almost $5 for lunch for an adult,” Davis continued.
Conwell offered to share the state metrics behind the price increases.
“I would definitely like to see that,” Davis responded. “I definitely do not agree that they’re charging this much for breakfast and lunch for adults.”
In other business, noncertified staff members will receive across-the-board 2% salary increases in the new school year. Teacher and administrator salaries will be finalized once negotiations are completed in the fall.
The board approved student handbooks for Butler and Riverdale elementary schools and Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The Eastside handbook was amended to spell out the school’s policy for students making up work after absences.
Other changes include holding junior high students more accountable to ensure they pass core subjects, Principal Larry Yoder explained. Students can be required to take online credit recovery or summer school programs to make up the missed credits.
Since the ISTEP test has been retired, beginning this year, all juniors will take the Scholastic Aptitude Test, with passage one of the conditions for diploma eligibility, Yoder said. In addition, the state will take data from those SAT tests to determine school accountability scores.
The school board approved workbook fees at $40 per elementary grade level, which is unchanged from the 2020-2021 school year. High school fees also remain unchanged, which include textbook rental, online access, instructional materials and supplies. Prices range from $160 for grades 7-8 to $190 for grades 9-12.
These resignations were announced: DeKalb Eastern food service director Sherrie Curcio; Butler Elementary teacher aide Lexi Gearhart; Butler Elementary assistant principal and varsity boys basketball coach Ryan Abbott; Impact Institute assistant director Stephanie Ross; Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative teachers Kaylee Burggrave and Lydia Gard; NEISEC psychologists Theresa Clark and Kenna Jackson, and NEISEC bus driver Lori Van Wagner.
Conwell announced the school district has received one $2,500 donation and two $4,978 donations to purchase power mig welders. In addition, the Impact Institute received the donation of a welder, valued at $1,000, and a washer, valued at $250, for its auto body collision department.
