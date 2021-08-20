BUTLER — Indiana State Police have released the identities of the two victims involved in an Aug. 5 shooting incident in the 5400 block of C.R. 22 between Butler and Waterloo.
Victim one is identified as Felicia Marie King, 29, of Butler. Police said King sustained serious injuries as result of a gunshot during this incident. She was treated for her injuries at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, and has since been released.
Victim two is identified as Ronald Wilson, 51, of Kimmell. Wilson was critically injured as a result of multiple gunshots during this incident. He remains hospitalized in serious condition.
A third person, Samuel King, 36, died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
According to an incident log from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to the same residence at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 5 for a reported civil issue before the shots fired report was received just over an hour later.
County police and state police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Butler and Auburn police departments and Parkview EMS.
The case was turned over to Indiana State Police for further investigation.
Indiana State Police said detectives have not yet been able to interview Mr. Wilson due to his continued hospitalized condition, and therefore this remains an ongoing criminal investigation. Once the investigation is complete, this will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for review, police said.
State police said there is no further information to be released a this time.
