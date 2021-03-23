AVON — One year ago, Eastside’s winter percussion ensemble was in position to qualify for the state finals before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moving forward by a year, the percussion group found itself right back in a spot to qualify.
In just its fourth season of competition, Eastside’s winter percussion team placed ninth in its class Saturday in the state finals at Avon High School near Indianapolis.
“This is only our fourth season participating in winter percussion,” Eastside director Adam Strong said. “The group’s performance level has consistently risen over this period.
“Technically, we were in a finals position last year before our season got cut short. Because of this, it is even more special that this is our first season to qualify for state finals.”
Winter percussion, Strong explained, is similar to marching band in that a group marches and performs a programmed show in a competitive format.
Unlike band, however, winter percussion takes place in gymnasiums, and no wind instrument players are involved. Students are judged on how well they play, how well they march, and how the music and visual programming communicates the show’s theme.
A performance consists of 4-6 minutes of percussion music, accompanied by marching drill, choreography and effects.
“It is a very demanding ensemble that helps to challenge the members in our band program,” Strong said.
Eastside’s group featured 16 members, with eight in the front ensemble and eight marching on a tarp.
Eastside’s show featured original music by Shane Kelbley: “Courage,” “Sloth” and “Magnificence.”
“With this being our first trip to state finals, I was thrilled with the amount of support that was shown for our kids,” Strong said. “They worked hard all season, so it was great to see them be rewarded for their efforts.
“The kids had a phenomenal run on Saturday,” he said. “It was a perfect way to cap off a strong season, and I was proud of their work, not only on Saturday, but throughout the season.
“We were able to avoid any shutdowns throughout the season and be successful while being safe as well.
“This has been a breakthrough season that I hope will serve as a fond memory for the kids for years to come,” Strong said.
