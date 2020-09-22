BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern school board on Monday elected Kelly Brown as its newest member.
Brown replaces Greg Newcomer, who resigned last month for health reasons from the seat representing rural Wilmington Township. She will fill the remainder of Newcomer’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Brown was among five candidates who were interviewed by the board Monday before its members voted 5-0 to select Brown.
Donald Goff, Kristian Hoff, Patricia Imhoff and Darryl Scoville also applied to fill the open seat.
“You cannot go wrong with any of them,” Superintendent Jeffrey Stephens told board members before they voted.
“Every candidate, I think, was outstanding,” board member Phil Carpenter said after the vote.
Stephens thanked the other four candidates for submitting their names.
“I wish we could seat all of you, but that’s not possible,” Stephens told them.
Brown said she grew up in the grew up in community and attended DeKalb Eastern schools. Her three children how are attending schools in the district, from elementary grades through high school. She said her children are involved in 4-H, FFA and musical theater.
“I just wanted to do this so I could help our students and our parents and make sure that our tax dollars are being taken care of as the good stewards we should be,” Brown said after Monday’s board meeting.
“I’m doing it more as a parent, seeing how my kids have reacted to COVID and all the different obstacles that have being thrown at them with the world as it is right now,” she said about her decision to seek a seat on the school board.
Brown works as a director for Parkview Physicians Group.
“I run multiple physicians’ offices in four counties,” she said.
Brown serves as a Junior Achievement volunteer and is active in Norris Chapel United Methodist Church.
Although five people sought to fill the board seat for Wilmington Township, no one signed up to run for the seat representing Concord Township in the Nov. 3 election.
Carpenter was intending to retire from the seat. Stephens said with no candidate to replace him, Carpenter can continue for the next four years, or until he chooses to leave.
The board also chose Craig Davis as its new vice president, an office held until now by Newcomer.
Stephens reported that under new guidelines, the school district will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students, and students who are learning remotely can pick up meals to take home.
The free meal policy will last until Christmas break, Dec. 18, or until federal funds run out. Any student who already has paid for meals this school year will receive a credit back to his or her cafeteria account that can be used when paid meals resume.
