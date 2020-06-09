BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School and the Eastside Area Community Foundation have announced that several scholarships have been presented to the Class of 2020.
The Eastside Foundation presented nine scholarships, totaling $34,500, to these seniors. Many scholarships are named in memory of family members or for donors to the foundation. Recipients are as follows:
• Paige Graber, $1,000 from the Elaine Underhill Memorial scholarship fund;
• Summer Dircksen, $1,500 from the Brian Bowman Memorial, Eastside Teachers Association and Sustarsic Memorial scholarship funds;
• Matthew Strong, $2,000 from the Charles Robert “Bob” and Evelyn Ridge Memorial, Dick and Lois Bercaw Memorial, Heath Mack Memorial and Jack and Randy Bercaw scholarship funds;
• Noah Johnson, $2,000 from the Eastside Area Community Foundation, Knisely National Bank, Therma-Tru Doors and Universal Tool & Stamping Co. scholarship funds;
• Gavin Pfefferkorn, $4,000 from the Toni Bosserman, Butler Rotary Club, Joey Miller Memorial, Pete Seltenright Memorial, Sechler’s Pickles, St. Joe Lions Club in Memory of Mike Storer and Sheila Hoch and Steve Bevington Memorial scholarship funds;
• Ethan Farnsworth, $4,000 from the Jerry and Kathy McNerney Memorial, Butler Eagles, Dr. Wendell and Joan Hughes, Roger and Dorothy Laub, Sons of the American Legion, Chester Dekko Memorial and George and Gwyn Kandel scholarship funds;
• Avery Rutan, $4,000 from the Terry Bosserman, Tony Sechler Memorial, Crow and Bortner Families, St. Joe Lions Club and Wayne and Marge Shook Memorial scholarship funds;
• Jessi Gerke, $8,000 from the Charles Kester and Kate Cather Memorial scholarship fund; and
• Kelsey Treesh, $8,000 from the Rex and Mary Rectenwall scholarship fund.
The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded scholarships to these seniors:
• Summer Dircksen, $1,000 from the Mary Lois Murphy Grimm scholarship fund;
• Vance Erwin, $500 from the Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership;
• Jessi Gerke, $3,000 from the Robert and Virginia White scholarship fund and $4,000 from the Butler Community Day Care Center BEE scholarship fund;
• Matt Strong, $5,000 from the Raymond, Luella and David Aschleman scholarship fund; and
• Kelsey Treesh, $650 from the Julia Hague scholarship fund.
The Nucor Corporation awarded $3,500 renewable scholarships to children of its employees. Seniors receiving those scholarships are Ethan Farnsworth, Mileigh McBride, Rilee McBride, Gavin Pfefferkorn, Charlie Sexton, Taevyn Shultz and Kelsey Treesh.
Steel Dynamics awarded $5,000 renewable scholarships to children of its employees. Seniors receiving those scholarships are Karen Baldwin, Colton Birch, Braden Vinson and Brock Vinson.
These scholarships were also announced:
• Ashley Brown, $8,567 renewable 21st Century Scholars award; $3,000 renewable Taylor University grant for 21st Century Scholars; $10,000 renewable Taylor University Trustee scholarship; $2,000 renewable Taylor University Community Commendation scholarship; and Ashley Brown, $4,000 renewable Taylor University enrollment scholarship.
• Summer Dircksen, $1,000 Rockwell scholarship from the Impact Institute.
• Vance Erwin, $6,000 National BETA scholarship and $500 DeKalb Chamber scholarship.
• Jessi Gerke, $4,000 Huntington University Good Faith scholarship; $1,500 Huntington University volleyball scholarship; $1,500 Huntington University track scholarship; $2,000 Huntington University Huntington scholarship; and $11,000 Huntington University academic scholarship.
• Paige Graber, $18,000 renewable University of Saint Francis academic scholarship and $5,000 renewable James Foundation scholarship.
• Charlie Sexton, $2,500 renewable James Foundation scholarship.
• Ethan Farnsworth, $1,000 Trine dual enrollment scholarship; $14,000 Trine distinguished scholarship; $500 Trine tuition incentive grant; $500 Trine Alumni referral award; $750 Trine University grant and $5,000 renewable Questa Foundation scholarship.
• Carissa Peckhart, $1,000 Edon Farmers Co-op scholarship; $500 University of Saint Francis Legacy scholarship; and $18,000 University of Saint Francis Trustees scholarship.
• Jessica Roby, $3,000 Indiana Tech academic scholarship; $12,000 Indiana Tech merit academic scholarship; and $2,000 Indiana Tech cheer scholarship.
• Avery Rutan, $1,000 Benton Ridge Telephone Co. scholarship and $4,000 renewable Purdue University Presidential scholarship.
• Matt Strong, $750 DeKalb Young Farmers scholarship.
• Kelsey Treesh, $4,000 renewable academic scholarship from Purdue University Fort Wayne and $1,000 DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.