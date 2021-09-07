BUTLER — Several events are planned Saturday to salute emergency responders in Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville in downtown Butler.
A ceremony honoring hometown heroes will take place at 5:20 p.m. with a raffle drawing at 6 p.m.
The event begins with a fireman’s breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A poker run begins at 11 a.m., with registration starting at 10 a.m. A car and bike show from noon to 4 p.m.
Registration for a cornhole tournament begins at noon, with the contest starting at 1 p.m. Car show awards will be announced at 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be multiple food trucks and merchant vendors and a fun area for kids, featuring games and face painting.
In addition, kids enter a paper airplane contest at 4:30 p.m., participate in a dunk tank from 3-5 p.m. and touch a truck from 5-8 p.m.
Musical entertainment includes D.J. Daisy from noon to 3:15 p.m., the Motor Folkers from 3:15-5:15 p.m. and Triple Shot from 6-8:30 p.m.
A light parade will begin at 8:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.