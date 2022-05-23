These Eastside seniors were among several to earn scholarships at the school’s academic awards program Wednesday. In front, from the left, are McKenna Hoffelder, Skyelar Kessler, Whittney Pfefferkorn, Madison Haynes, Brooke Pittman and Mataya Bireley. In back are Bayleigh Hunter, Blaine Prosser, Samuel McClintock, Will Paddock, Matthew Jacobs, Owen Willard and Josie Richman.