BUTLER — Between academic, athletic, community and vocational awards, Eastside seniors earned more than $933,000 in scholarships.
The awards were announced at Wednesday’s scholarship program that took place in the Millie Hansen Auditorium.
The Eastside Area Community Foundation presented 14 scholarships — including three new awards — totaling of $37,500 in scholarships to 12 seniors:
• Brooke Pittman — Eastside Teachers Association and Steve Bevington Memorial scholarships ($1,000);
• Will Paddock — Universal Tool & Stamping Co. and Eastside Area Community Foundation scholarships ($1,000);
• Owen Willard — Butler Eagles, Butler Rotary Club and Sustarsic Memorial scholarships ($1,500);
• Madison Haynes — Elaine Underhill Memorial and Toni Bosserman scholarships ($2,000);
• Blaine Prosser — Eastside Area Community Foundation Technical Scholarship ($2,000);
• Josephine Richman — Chester Dekko Memorial, Dr. Wendell and Joan Hughes, and Roger and Dorothy Laub ($1,500).
• Josephine Richman — Connie Bowman scholarships ($500).
• Samuel McClintock — St. Joe Lions Club in Memory of Mike Storer and Sheila Hoch, St. Joe Lions Club and Tony Sechler Memorial scholarships ($2,000).
• McKenna Hoffelder — George and Gwyn Kandel, Jerry and Kathy McNerney Memorial, Pete Seltenright Memorial scholarships ($2,000).
• Mataya Bireley — Crow and Bortner Families; Knisely National Bank, Sons of the American Legion, Terry Bosserman, Therma-Tru Doors, Wayne and Marge Shook Memorial scholarships ($4,000).
• Matt Jacobs — Brian Bowman Memorial, Charles Robert “Bob” and Evelyn Ridge Memorial, Dick and Lois Bercaw Memorial, Heath Mack Memorial, Jack and Randy Bercaw, Joey Miller Memorial and Sechler’s Pickles scholarships ($3,500).
• Matt Jacobs — Jerry Markle Scholarship ($500).
• Skyelar Kessler — Charles Kester and Kate Cather Memorial Scholarship ($8,000).
• Whittney Pfefferkorn — Rex and Mary Rectenwall Scholarship ($8,000).
These scholarships also were presented Wednesday:
• Brooklyn Jacobs — Indiana Commission of Higher Education 2022 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship ($7,500 renewable for four years).
• Madison Haynes and Brooke Pittman — Edon Farmers Co-Op Scholarship ($1,000 each).
• Madison Haynes — The James Foundation Scholarship ($5,000, renewable).
• Rowan Tinker — Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship ($10,000, renewable).
• Brooklyn Lockhart — Butler Community Day Center Center BEE Scholarship ($1,000, renewable).
• Brady Goff — Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership ($500).
• Skyelar Kessler — Robert and Virginia White Scholarship ($750, renewable).
• Faith McClain — Robert and Virginia White Scholarship ($500, renewable).
• Madison Haynes and Blaine Prosser — Wible Realty Vocational Scholarship ($1,000 each).
• Madison Haynes and Matt Jacobs — DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship ($750 each).
• Matt Jacobs — DeKalb Chamber Partnership Scholarship ($500).
• Laban Davis, Emma Miller, Baylie Roberts, Audrey Roose and Madilynn Snyder — Steel Dynamics and New Millennium scholarships ($5,000 each, renewable).
• McKenna Hoffelder, Bayleigh Hunter, Skyelar Kessler, Whittney Pfefferkorn and Sydney Yoder — Nucor Corporation scholarships ($3,500 each, renewable).
• Madison Haynes and Josie Richman — Butler American Legion Post 202 scholarships ($1,000 each).
• Bayleigh Hunter — Concord Masonic Lodge Clyde Bumgartner Scholarship ($500).
• Bayleigh Hunter — Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star Dwyer Leadership Award ($600).
• Laban Davis — University of Saint Francis academic award ($17,000, renewable).
• Laban Davis — University of Saint Francis athletic award ($13,000, renewable).
• Madison Haynes — Purdue University Marquardt Alumni Scholarship ($2,000, renewable).
• Madison Haynes — Purdue University Pearl W. Smith Scholarship ($8,790, renewable).
• Madison Haynes — Purdue University W&B Jennings Scholarship ($1,000, renewable).
• Madison Haynes — Purdue University grant ($2,245, renewable).
• Hugh Henderson — Butler University academic scholarship ($18,000, renewable).
• Matt Jacobs — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Merit Scholarship ($27,224, renewable).
• Skyelar Kessler — Indiana University Provost Scholarship ($6,000, renewable).
• Skyelar Kessler — Indiana University Hutton Honors College ($1,000, renewable).
• Brooklyn Lockhart — Grace College Honors Scholarship ($9,000, renewable).
• Sam Neumann — Purdue University Opportunity Award and RNDC Scholarship.
• Josie Richman — Manchester College Dean’s Scholarship ($20,000, renewable).
• Josie Richman — Manchester College grant ($5,000, renewable).
• Rowan Tinker — Purdue University National Merit Finalist Scholarship ($500, renewable).
• Rowan Tinker — Purdue University room and board grant ($10,030, renewable).
• Owen Willard — Purdue University Fort Wayne athletic scholarship ($10,000, renewable).
• Owen Willard — Purdue University Fort Wayne academic scholarship ($2,000, renewable).
• Owen Willard — Indiana State Teachers Association District 5 Council Scholarship ($700, renewable).
