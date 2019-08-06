Ellen Bowen
BUTLER — Ellen Jean Bond Bowen, 93, of Butler, died July 30, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Wanda Weicht
BUTLER — Wanda Lee Weicht, 71, of Butler, died July 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Patricia Kern
ST. JOE — Patricia J. Kern, 85, of St. Joe, died July 30, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
DuWayne Goings
AUBURN — DuWayne E. Goings, 85, of Auburn and born in St. Joe, died July 31, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Mary Verro
AUBURN — Mary L. Verro, 93, of Auburn and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, died Aug. 1, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Robert Leslie Jr.
GARRETT — Robert Martin Leslie Jr., 61, of Garrett, died July 27, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Neil Lucas
CORUNNA — Neil E. Lucas, 85, of Corunna and formerly of Kendallville, died July 31, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sara Leland
PLEASANT LAKE — Sara E. Leland, 33, of Pleasant Lake, died July 26, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Nicholas Brouer
ANGOLA — Nicolaas Lee Brouer, 56, of Angola, died July 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Sharon Enfield
ANGOLA — Sharon M. Enfield, 77, of Angola, died July 31, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Gwenn Mullendore
ANGOLA — Gwenn Ellen Mullendore, 90, of Fremont and born in Edgerton, Ohio, died July 30, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Morris Whitlock
ANGOLA — Morris Neal “Morrie” Whitlock, 97, of Angola, died July 29, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Raymond Zimmerman
ANGOLA — Raymond R. “Pete” Zimmerman, 49, of Angola, died July 29, 2019.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Vice
FREMONT — Kenneth Homer Vice, 86, of Long Beach Lake, Fremont, died Aug. 3, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Ross Arnold
KENDALLVILLE — Ross Arnold, 72, of Kendallville, died Aug. 2, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Warren Herendeen
KENDALLVILLE — Warren J. Herendeen, 78, of Kendallville, died July 28, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Kile
KENDALLVILLE — David Oliver “Dave” Kile, 92, of Kendallville, died Aug. 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Cheryl Schinbeckler
KENDALLVILLE — Cheryl Schinbeckler, 69, of Kendallville, died July 31, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Steven Workman
KENDALLVILLE — Steven C. Workman, 74, of Kendallville, died July 27, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Ruth Ott
ALBION — Ruth (Owen) Ott, 96, of Albion, died July 30, 2019.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
Everlee Rice
ALBION — Infant Everlee Faye Rice, of Albion, died July 27, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Edwin Mynhier Jr.
KIMMELL — Edwin “Lefty” Mynhier Jr., 94, of Kimmell, died July 24, 2019.
Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier handled arrangements.
