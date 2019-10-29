These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 17-24. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Austin D. Alleshouse, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michael D. Altevogt, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
- Dean D. Bartell, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Andrew D. Bender, Hicksville, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (AUB); driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Nathan J. Berndt, Churubusco, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Andrew S. Bishop, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jacob L. Book, Grabill, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kiel L. Bosell, Auburn, turn signal violation, $165 (DC).
- Chad E. Boyell, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
- Rusty W. Hartzburg-Brown, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jade W. Burke, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Garret R. Caley, Decatur, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Dylan D. Carl, Alma, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kassandra E. Carper, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Wesley R. Short Christian, Rome City, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Melissa A. Collins, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Robert A. Daly, Markleville, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Adam T. Danner, Middleton, Ohio, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Nicholas W. Demitsas, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Skylar J. Denman, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Scott A. Derrow, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Isaiah C. Edwards, Rome City, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Avery T. Fath, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Landen C. Ferber, Auburn, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Darcie M. Fitzwater, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC); no insurance, $235 (DC).
- Lyle J. Freeze, St. Joe, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC).
- Olyvia M. Fulford, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Yuliana Garcia, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jonathan C. Garrison, Angola, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Julie A. Garvey, Coral Springs, Florida, speeding, $170 (AUB).
- Olivia L. Gerke, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Sandra R. Easton-Gillen, Pleasant Lake, following too closely, $171 (ISP).
- Elizabeth G. Glasscock, Pleasant Lake, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kenneth R. Gruver, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Mika K. Gurden, Auburn, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Susie Hall, Auburn, no valid license, $150 (DC).
- Ethan Z. Helton, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Lisa A. Carwile-Hennessy, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
- Zachary J. Hornbeak, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Chelsea S. Hunter, Alexandria, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Verlin L. Isaac, Garrett, failure to signal lane change, $165 (GPD).
- Marissa A. Jaggi, Buchanan, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Lore Kelsaw III, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Michelle M. Laney, Harlan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Robert R. Laney, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kale R. Leis, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Brandan A. Longardner, Montgomery, Michigan, false or fictitious registration, $150 (WPD).
- Mark A. Marks Sr., Butler, pulling unregistered trailer, $136.50 (DC).
- Tyler J. Maynard, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Brad A. McClish, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- James R. McCreary, Auburn, no turn signal, $190 (DC).
- Andrew L. Menchofer, Celina, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Dustin L. Miller, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Sarah B. Mitsch, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ashley L. Morgan, Holiday City, Ohio, failure to obey signs and markings, $171 (ISP).
- Jennifer L. Motz, Auburn, failure to change lanes for highway maintenance, $180 (WPD).
- Javier S. Murillo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB); driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Richard D. Musser, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Abigail N. Nucci, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (GPD); no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
- Byran G. Parendo, Kendallville, passing on double yellow markings, $171 (GPD).
- Malinda K. Pease, Cecil, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Katlyn M. Pepple, Columbia City, failure to change address on license, $175 (GPD).
- Mason S. Petre, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Bonita F. Ranger, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Jorge A. Renteria Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Connie M. Riser-Rice, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Renee D. Rivera, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- April N. Rockenbaugh, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Everett J. Rockhill, Fort Wayne, failure to change address on license, $150 (DC).
- Ashley N. Rourke, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD); false or fictitious registration, $150 (BPD).
- Jodi L. Schaefer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
- Teryl A. Shields, Florence, Alabama, speeding, $171 (AS).
- James E. Smith, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Michael E. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Alex C. Snyder, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Addison P. Stephens, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Douglas A. Thompson, Garrett, no license in possession, $150 (GPD).
- Jaeleen M. Thompson, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
- Naomi J. Timmons, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Kayla M. Wallace, Auburn, improper headlights, $146 (AUB).
- Bryan M. Wendel, Auburn, driving while suspended, $256 (AUB).
- Jackson M. Werling, Grabill, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Amara N. Wiley, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alyssa D. Willey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Rose L. Winters, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Ashley N. Wyse, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
