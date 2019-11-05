Benefit dinner is Saturday
BUTLER — A benefit dinner and auction to help with medical expenses for Judy Gael will take place Saturday at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 4099 C.R. 59.
The auction will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. and the dinner is from 4:30-6 p.m. The menu includes beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert and drink for a freewill donation. Carryouts will be available.
Veterans parade is Saturday
BUTLER — The DeKalb County Veterans Day parade will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday in Butler.
Line-up is at 3 p.m. in the north parking lot at Eastside Junior-Senior High School. The parade route is Liberty Street west to Elm Street, south on Elm Street to Green Street, ending at American Legion Post 202.
Dinner will be served at the legion following the parade, with ham and beans, baked spaghetti and salad.
Oldest veteran
sought for parade
AUBURN — DeKalb County Veterans Service Officer Brian Lamm is seeking the county’s oldest veteran to honor during Veterans Day parade festivities in Butler.
For more information, contact Lamm at 925-0131.
Flu shot clinic is Thursday
AUBURN — A walk-in flu vaccine clinic will take place Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The department will administer regular flu vaccine to persons age 6 months and up.
Shots will be given on a first come, first served basis until the vaccine is gone.
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold two distribution dates each in November and December.
The food pantry, located at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will distribute commodities only from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. The regular monthly distribution will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
November dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 for regular monthly distribution.
December dates and times are 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 for commodities only and from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 for regular monthly distribution.
Helping Hands Ministry
open in Butler
BUTLER — Helping Hands Ministry is an outreach ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler assisting needy families in the Butler area with used clothing and monthly food.
Helping Hands is at 136 W. Main St. and is open 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Gently-used clothing is available for a minimal charge. A food pantry operates the second Saturday each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon.
Alzheimer’s support group meets monthly
AUBURN — An Alzheimer’s Association support group meets at 2 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter hosts support groups around the state for unpaid care partners, family members and friends of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Support groups are free and designed to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers.
Attendees will develop coping methods, encourage self-care, learn about community resources and optimize care techniques. While sharing personal experiences is encouraged, it is not required.
