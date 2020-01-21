DeAnn Gaskill
BUTLER — DeAnn L. Gaskill, 73, of Butler, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Doris Kline
BUTLER — Doris B. Kline, 87, of Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Janet Smith
ANGOLA — Janet Joan Smith, 91, of Crooked Lake, Angola and a graduate of St. Joe High School, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Bettie Evertts
HAMILTON — Bettie May Evertts, 92, of Hamilton and born in Butler, died Jan. 11, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Donald Oberkiser
AUBURN — Donald G. Oberkiser, 70, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Gwendolyn Queen
AUBURN — Gwendolyn “Gwen” Queen, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Norma Teixeira
AUBURN — Norma Y. “Pinky” Teixeira, 86, of Auburn, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard Waring Sr.
AUBURN — Richard John Waring Sr., 89, of Auburn, died Jan. 18, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Johnston
KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth “Kenny” Gene Johnson, 89, of Kendallville, died Jan. 17, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Anthony Martinez
KENDALLVILLE — Anthony Louis Martinez, 81, of Kendallville, died Jan. 11, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jay Hilliard
AVILLA — Jay W. Hilliard, 70, of Avilla, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Lavorna Fulk
ROME CITY — Lavorna B. Fulk, 81, of Rome City, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gary Masters
ROME CITY — Gary Masters, 71, of Rome City, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Lois Shively
WOLF LAKE — Lois Irene Shively, 90, of Wolf Lake, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Byron Drew Jr.
ANGOLA — Byron Craig Drew Jr., 81, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Dunn Sr.
ANGOLA — Thomas L. Dunn Sr., 78, of Angola, died Jan. 9, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
David Griffin
ANGOLA — David C. Griffin, 68, of Angola, died Jan. 16, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Koher
ANGOLA — Stephen R. Koher, 79, of Angola, died Jan. 12, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
James Parnin
ANGOLA — James M. “Jim” Parnin, 85, of Angola, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
James Schlup
ANGOLA — James W. "Jim" Schlup, 86, of Angola, died Jan. 8, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jack Warner
ANGOLA — Jack A. Warner, 74, of Angola, died Jan. 13, 2020.
Kelsey T. Byers, Anatomical Education Program and Mortuary Service at Indiana University School of Medicine, handled arrangements.
Lawrence Burch
FREMONT — Lawrence J. Burch, 87, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Coburn
FREMONT — Stephen James (Coby) Coburn, 49, of Fremont, died Jan. 11, 2020.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Fremont High School auditorium.
Dale Hart
FREMONT — Dale Walter Hart, 82, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
John Maloy
FREMONT — John F. Maloy, 81, of Fremont, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Parson Mortuary, Muncie, handled arrangements.
Robert Stafford
FREMONT — Robert R. Stafford, 84, of Fremont, died Jan. 14, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Brenda Isaacs
CLEAR LAKE — Brenda A. Isaac, 80, of Clear Lake, died Jan. 15, 2020.
Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, handled arrangements.
