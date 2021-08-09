BUTLER — Check the oil? You bet. Change a tire? No problem. Paint a fire hydrant? No sweat.
In the pre-Employment Transition Services program through Goodwill, students have been gaining skills that will benefit them in their future.
Some of the students have disabilities, such as ADHD or dyslexia as examples. Working so closely with the students, instructor Mandy Cline knows their strengths and work skills, and has been able to match them with employers and skills suited to those strengths.
Cline said one employer described a student’s work performance “phenomenal” using skills suited to the task. “That kid has a job,” Cline said.
Students receive pay through Goodwill, so the students gain experience handling money as well.
The students and young adults are between ages 14-22, Cline explained during a presentation at the Aug. 2 Butler City Council meeting.
She thanked Mayor Mike Hartman and City Superintendent Eric Dohner and fire, wastewater and street department employees for their efforts in working with the group.
“My kids aren’t at the level that Eric’s guys are, but they’ve been very patient and taught our kids lots of stuff,” Cline said.
“This year, we’ve painted fire hydrants, watered flowers every day, watered and weeded the (community) garden and we’ve picked up trash,” she explained.
“I told the kids this summer, ‘What I want us to do is leave things better than the way we found them,’” Cline stated. “‘If you see a pop bottle laying in the road, let’s get that stuff cleaned up.’
“One day, we walked from the city building to the high school, and the kids ended up with five plastic bags filled with trash. You don’t think about it, but that’s huge, and I hope that’s a huge impact on the students too.”
The pre-ETS students met with representatives of the fire, street and wastewater departments, and learned the requirements for employment, the jobs they perform and the skills required.
The group also welcomed guest speakers, covering topics such as anxiety, depression, vocational classes and professional opportunities, including welding and law enforcement.
The group also weeded at the funeral home, fire department, city parks and the schools, and volunteered at the humane shelter and food pantry.
Three of the students in the program have enrolled in college, two at Trine and one at Ivy Tech, Cline reported. One has landed a job at the humane shelter, one has been hired at Kaiser’s Food Center and another has been hired at Therma-Tru. Two students who are still in high school have been hired at Laurels of DeKalb. Another has been hired at McDonald’s and one is in an internship at Butler One Stop.
“I just want to say a huge thank-you to the City of Butler, to Mike and Eric for allowing this,” she said. “I hope we haven’t been too much of a pain. I hope that we’ve been able to do things for you guys. Our kids have learned.
“To be able to put these kids in these job experiences, Goodwill is doing some great things. I am so thankful for the partnerships we have with the school and the city.
“Thank you so much for letting us come in and work with the kids.”
