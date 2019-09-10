AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in July in DeKalb County.
Ethan Gentry Ross, 27, Butler and Desarea Marie Erwin, 27, Auburn.
Trevor R.T. Miller, 25, Garrett and Cheyenne Marie Weldy, 21, Garrett.
Dakota Gale Aikins, 22, Garrett and Rhonda Denise Moore, 39, Garrett.
Joshua Owen Ternet, 26, Corunna and Taylor Marie Householder, 26, Corunna.
Aric Shawn Williams, 58, Auburn and Jennifer Leigh Birkhold, 54, Auburn.
Devin Leo Depew, 24, Garrett and Destiny Monique Amaya, 20, Garrett.
Jerry Alan Melchi Jr., 38, Garrett and Amanda Rose Louthan, 37, Auburn.
Dylan Lee Kelley, 26, Hamilton and Adrianna Nicole Spradlin, 21, Hamilton.
Austin Carl Burns, 24, Garrett and Kasey Marie Couchman, 25, Garrett.
Chad Eric Grimm, 22, Auburn and Colette Aubrey Slaybaugh, 21, Auburn.
Travis Jon Hernandez, 32, Auburn and Bethany Christine Ellet, 31, Auburn.
Tyler James Hawn, 31, Auburn and Nichole Marie Swank, 30, Auburn.
Joshua Mathew Holder, 23, Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom and Caroline Elizabeth Harlow, 21, Auburn.
Thein Soe, 49, Waterloo and Erica Joy Henderson, 38, Waterloo.
James Michael Wood, 29, Auburn and Malarie Kae Carpenter, 29, Auburn.
Skylar Reid Abbott, 26, Auburn and Hannah Louise Scott, 26, Auburn.
Daman Blaze Resor, 26, Butler and Kylee Lynette Patrick, 25, Butler.
Darin Neil Meschberger, 50, Auburn and Amy Jean Wright, 45, Auburn.
David Wayne McClurg, 40, Auburn and Brandy Renee Mansfield, 46, Auburn.
Shaun Dean Short, 38, Waterloo and Cathy Lynn Damron, 33, Waterloo.
Seth Daniel Klepper, 25, Hicksville, Ohio and Kylee Nicole Yoder, 22, St. Joe.
Skylar Ray Gibson, 23, St. Joe and Haley Fae Reinig, 21, St. Joe.
Ryan Lavon Fitzcharles, 32, Garrett and Amber Lynn Strachan, 29, Garrett.
James Michael Dillinger, 25, Auburn and Alexandra Nicole Cupka, 23, Auburn.
Bailee Nicole Grayless, 28, Auburn and Erin Terri Kinney, 27, Auburn.
Bernard Roy Bingham, 71, Butler and Antonia Marie Dickerhoff, 63, Spencerville.
Thomas Robert Wright, 46, Auburn and Diane Renee Fike, 32, Auburn.
Matthew Shawn Miles, 53, Auburn and Beth Vanderbosch, 55, Auburn.
Brandon Todd Smart, 25, Auburn and Sarah Lynn Wise, 21, Angola.
Tristan Jon Richmond, 24, Auburn and Kerra Marie Carothers, 25, Auburn.
Jarin Christopher Parker, 21, Garrett and Brooke Alexis Bergdall, 20, Garrett.
Myles Darren Mayfield, 25, Auburn and Cynthia Margaret Himes, 26, Auburn.
Steven Brooks, 48, Auburn and Sara Hose, 36, Auburn.
Jason Thomas Rohrbach, 44, Auburn and Inesa V. Makevit, 41, Auburn.
Keagan Riley Biddle, 22, Spencerville and Charity Joelle Ruegsegger, 20, Auburn.
Carl Ray Evanoff, 38, Auburn and Lisa Ann Marie Messer, 28, Garrett.
Daniel Lee Nickels, 50, Edgerton, Ohio and Stacey L. Crowl, 46, St. Joe.
Matthew Jacob Kaufman, 23, Auburn and Victoria Rochelle Childers, 23, Huntertown.
William Robert Jones II, 46, Butler and Christine Lynn Weinand, 44, Butler.
Dustin Lee Butler, 26, Auburn and Alissa Lea Tritch, 26, Auburn.
Timothy Jacob Speak, 26, Auburn and Taylor Reign Logsdon, 25, Auburn.
Donovan Allen Mayer, 26, Auburn and Ashley Nicole Christlieb, 29, Auburn.
Kyle Stephen Pfost, 31, Auburn and Faith Elizabeth Cooper, 24, Auburn.
