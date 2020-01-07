Police make arrests
Roman Moore, 33, of the 600 block of Washington Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony.
Mason Baker, 23, of the 3000 block of C.R. 39, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:33 a.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Deckard, 34, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Dec. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Corby Mercer, 36, of the 3400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Doyle Pritchard, 56, of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 23 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Aubrey McClintock, 31, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chasity Johnson, 33, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 26 by Butler Police on a charge of dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Jamin Parrish, 22, of the 7400 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 26 by Butler Police on a charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brandon Zolman, 28, of the 2100 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:15 a.m. Dec. 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Hughes, 22, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Dec. 27 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with theft, a Level 6 felony.
Billy Collins, 41, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 27 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
George Bussing, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Kelly Spallinger, 37, of the 2700 block of C.R. 41, Waterloo, was arrested at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
