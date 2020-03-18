Shoppers are swarming to grocery stores across northeast Indiana to stock up on food and supplies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stores are responding with limits on high-demand items and reduced hours of operation in some cases.
Jeff Kaiser, co-owner of Kaiser’s Food Center in Butler with his sister, Debbie Hollabaugh, said they’ve experienced customer volume “at a level we’ve never seen before.
“There’s more of them, and they’re buying more,” Kaiser added about shoppers. “There’s no other situation that even comes close to it.”
Although normally open around the clock at most locations, Walmarts nationally have been directed since Sunday to close overnight to allow unimpeded restocking of inventory and conduct additional cleaning.
“Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” the company said in a statement. “As we make this change, associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled, and our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules.”
Like most of the larger grocery chains, Meijer is working diligently to keep its stores clean and restocked during the COVID-19 crisis, but they’re taking it one step further. The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based chain is reaching out to people furloughed or laid off to join its staff.
“With all our teams are doing, we can still use more help. We’re hiring additional seasonal team members in each of our stores to meet the demands of the business. We’ve also been reaching out to local businesses affected by closures to help place their staff in positions in our stores until their businesses can re-open,” said Rick Keyes, president and CEO of Meijer.
Meijer is providing a variety of benefits to its team members in light of COVID-19. They include pay continuation for employees who test positive for COVID-19 and have to stay home, plus a reimbursement program to offset costs of unplanned care for children or adult family members.
Kroger’s corporate website carried a message that “due to increased demand, you may experience longer load times, delayed deliveries and limited inventory.” Kroger’s web page added, “We’re hiring. Immediate openings available.”
Aldi stores in Angola and Auburn have reduced their hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The stores are closing earlier in order to be able to clean and restock for the following day.
At the Aldi store in Angola on Wednesday, shoppers were limited to three of any items, no matter what, be it toilet paper or packages of chicken.
“We are still very limited on meat” said a recorded message callers heard Wednesday from Albright’s Supermarket in Corunna.
The message said the store had no hamburger or ground chuck to sell on Wednesday. It said the staff was hoping Thursday and Friday would be better, but expected the supply still would be “still very limited.” The message said the store was taking no meat orders and selling no meat packs for the rest of the week.
An Albright’s staff member declined an interview, saying, “We have been super-busy” and “flooded with customers.”
At Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange, manager Dan Lovellof said overall things are going well. The store did not have as much bread and milk on the shelves as shoppers might normally see, it had not run out. He credits a good supplier for the store’s condition.
Shelves at Super Valu revealed that shoppers were hitting bread, milk and egg supplies hard, and Miller’s was out of potatoes Wednesday afternoon.
At the Topeka Save-A-Lot, store manager Kyle Ehret said he’s seeing a lot of new faces shopping in his store.
Ehret said the store does have toilet paper, a scarce item in many other stores, but he has had to put a limit of one per customer on toilet paper to ensure everyone gets some. His store was out of potatoes and eggs, but he expected a new shipment of eggs to arrive Wednesday or Thursday.
Like the Topeka store, the Kaiser’s store in Butler saw out-of-town shoppers from as far as Toledo, Ohio, waiting for it to open last weekend, because stores in their area didn’t have what they needed.
Jeff Kaiser praised his store’s employees, community volunteers and suppliers for keeping the Butler store clean and shelves stocked as well as possible.
“Our suppliers are doing the best job they can do,” he said. “We’re buying full semi loads of things where we were sharing loads with two other stores.
“We’ve had a lot of good friends step up and help us refill the store and our shelves. A lot of people understand the crisis and are helping the community.
“This could not be done without the great people we have,” Kaiser said of the store’s employees, who have worked beyond their scheduled shifts to do whatever it takes.
“We’re doing everything in our power to make sure we have product for our local people,” he added. “There’s good that will come out of this. It’s just hard to see it right now, when you’re in the middle of it.”
